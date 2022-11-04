Disney Cruise Line Is Adding Characters That Guests Will Enjoy

Beginning in 2023, Disney Cruise Line has announced new entertainment and character additions, with more than 30 Super Heroes and Villains assembling for next year’s Marvel Day at Sea sailings.

The new Marvel lineup onboard Disney Dream from January to March 2023 will include the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, and the Wasp.

The Line’s Marvel Character Additions

Disney Cruise Line will now feature new characters and entertainment for its Marvel Day at Sea sailings in 2023 onboard 129,690 gross ton Disney Dream.

From January through March 2023, exclusive new characters such as Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Kate Bishop will join the line at sea.

Fan favorites such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki, and Black Widow will make a return during these sailings, featuring over 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains.

Image Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Departing from Miami, the line’s 2023 Marvel Day at Sea itineraries will expand its guest offerings, keeping up with the latest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to include new meet-and-greets, stage shows, TV screenings, special merchandise, and themed food and beverage offerings.

This will be the first that the cruise line hosts more than a 30-character lineup for its guests, with some of the mightiest Marvel Super Heroes taking on new adventures at sea.

Guests will have the ability to attend a brand-new take on “Heroes Unite,” a signature nighttime spectacular with special effects and pyrotechnics, for an epic battle with never-before-seen villains at sea.

The ship’s 1,340-guest Walt Disney Theatre will offer a new feature, “Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular,” with characters Doctor Strange, Agatha Harkness the witch, and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Photo By: Disney Cruise Line

Located on the upper decks and in the kids’ club onboard, the 4,000-passenger Disney Dream will also give guests access to an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop.

Certain guest favorites will continue such as Mickey and Minnie’s Super Hero Celebration, the adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party, and its costume bash that encourages guests to dress up in costume as their favorite Marvel Super Hero or Villain.

Marvel Day at Sea Itineraries

The line’s Marvel Day at Sea itineraries will be offered on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami, beginning in early 2023 onboard Disney Dream, featuring the first water coaster at sea, the 765-foot AquaDuck.

The first ship in her Dream class, Disney Dream will host all of next year’s Marvel Day at Sea lineup with Western Caribbean options featuring stops in Georgetown, Grand Cayman, and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay for sailing departing on January 7 and 21, February 4 and 18, and March 4, 2023.

The additional four Western Caribbean itineraries will depart on January 16 and 30, and February 13 and 27, with stops in Cozumel and the 1,000-acre Castaway Cay.