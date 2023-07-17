Disney Cruise Line Guests Miss Out on Popular Port

Disney Cruise Line has announced that guests set to sail onboard the Disney Dream on July 22, 2023, will not be able to visit the popular Icelandic port of Isafjordur.

According to the cruise line, this last-minute change to the itinerary is due to uncompleted work in the port area, which includes the channel leading to the port and the dock, making entry impossible. However, at the same time, several other cruise lines have been able to dock at the port and are scheduled to continue doing so.

Isafjordur Port Call Cancelled

The 130,000 gross tons Disney Dream, capable of accommodating up to 4,000 guests, is scheduled to embark from Southampton, England, and make several stops, including Cherbourg, France, Reykjavik, Iceland, Isafjordur, Iceland, Alesund, Norway, before finally docking in Copenhagen, Denmark. The planned visit to Isafjordur will be replaced with a day at sea.

According to an email sent to guests, the call, scheduled for July 27, 2023, cannot happen due to work on the approach channel and docking area in Isafjordur.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

The email states: “We have recently been made aware of the anticipated work on the approach channel and docking area in Isafjordur, Iceland, will not be completed in time for your sailing. This means that the Disney Dream is unable to safely dock In Isafjordur on Thursday. July 27, 2023, and will spend the day at sea instead.”

“Any pre-reserved Port Adventures in Isafjordur will automatically be removed from your cruise plans. Once onboard, Guests may check the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app for available experiences.”

Unclear Why Disney Cancelled Call

The cancellation of Isafjordur is still somewhat puzzling despite the reasons Disney states in the email to guests. This is because several cruise ships, including Island Princess and Viking Saturn, have visited Isafjordur with no issues recently. The Island Princess had used tenders while the Viking Saturn docked successfully.

On July 10, Queen Victoria docked in the port, followed by the Celebrity Apex with 3,400 guests, and the Azamara Journey with 670 guests on July 11.

The port authorities have even declared on their website that the port is open for business as usual. Isafjordur is Iceland’s third biggest port. In 2019, the port welcomed nearly 100,000 visitors during 126 cruise ship calls.

Photo Credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

During July 2023, Isafjordur still expects to welcome 16 cruise ships, including Norwegian Prima, MSC Preziosa, Norwegian Star, Viking Star, Viking Saturn, Star Pride, Seabourn Ovation, and more.

On the other hand, several other cruise ships have been forced to cancel calls to Isafjordur this year due to work being done on the dock and due to bad weather, making it very uncertain for guests booked on cruises to Iceland whether their call will be happening.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the Isafjordur stop, guests onboard Disney Dream will surely enjoy an unforgettable journey filled with grand celebrations and magical encounters, all due to the cruise line celebrating its Silver Anniversary this year.

Despite the unexpected change in the itinerary, Disney Dream‘s 10-night cruise will culminate with the Silver Anniversary celebrations in Copenhagen. Guests are in for a unique spectacle as Disney plans a splendid evening where they will join the ship’s captain and cruise director for an anniversary toast in the atrium.

Moreover, Disney Cruise Line, the first to produce a fireworks show at sea in 1998, is set to bring back this tradition. To commemorate their 25 years at sea, a stunning new fireworks display will light up the night sky, all set to iconic Disney tunes.