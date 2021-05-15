Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension on US Operations

Even though the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its Conditional Sailing Order (CSO), Disney Cruise Line has still decided to extend its suspension on US departures through July 2021.

Not all is lost, as the cruise line is still set to begin UK domestic sailing this summer and the hope to save what remains of the Alaska season.

Disney Cruise Ship Cancellations

We’re hearing good and bad news at the moment as resuming cruise operations in the US is looking more hopeful towards mid-summer, along with working through the changing instructions on the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order. Disney has said that it’s continuing to work with the CDC on the safe return, but due to the ongoing nature of the discussions, the cruise line has decided to extend its suspension through July 2021.

Also Read: When Will Cruises Resume in 2021?

It does mean that cruises from the US are canceled through July 12, 2021, for Disney Wonder, along with Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy through July 31, 2021. Here is the full list of cancellations:

Disney Cruise Line is offering impacted guests a cruise credit towards a future sailing or a full refund for those who have already paid their booking in full. For guests who have not paid their booking in full, they will automatically receive a refund of the amount already paid. An email is being sent to guests with all the details about their options.

This news comes as Disney continues to monitor the situation on Alaska sailings for Disney Wonder. Canada currently has a cruise ban in place until February 28, 2021. Still, now with the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act bill being passed by the senate, there is hope the remaining season can still go ahead.

Sailings longer than 7-days have already been removed due to the CSO requirements. The situation is changing by the week and on Friday the CDC even made further changes related to testing for passengers and crew. The cruise industry also awaits the decision on the Florida lawsuit against the CDC, all eyes are now on the Judge to announces his verdict.

Disney had previously suspended operations in the US through June 2021. Disney Magic is scheduled to begin UK staycations this summer, and the cruise line has also detailed its new Disney Wish cruise ship that will arrive