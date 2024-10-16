Disney Cruise Line Details Town Square Entertainment Space

Disney Cruise Line took the wraps off Town Square, a three-deck-high entertainment-themed area that will debut onboard Disney Adventure. With multiple performance spaces, restaurants, bars, retail shops, and family events, Town Square will be a hub of activity for cruisers of all ages.

The focal point of Town Square will be a forest setting that surrounds a Royal Court, where a bronze statue of Snow White stands before a wishing well. Other elements will bring to mind characters from “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Frozen,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and other iconic Disney classics.

Town Square, one of seven themed areas the ship will feature, will be home to the Walt Disney Theatre, where guests will enjoy two Broadway-style shows, both original to the line.

The theatre, designed to invoke the magic of Sorcerer Mickey, from the “Fantasia” film, will present a new musical production called “Remember,” described as a love story featuring the robot couple from the hit movie “Wall-E.”

The story centers on Wall-E and his beloved Eve, who encounter difficulties and must call on other iconic Disney characters to help them out, such as the heroes and heroines from stories like “Coco,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Aladdin.”

A second production, “Disney Seas the Adventure,” is a musical tribute to Disney’s classic stories. Goofy is the star character, as he sails on a journey and comes across other Disney favorites, such as characters from “Finding Nemo,” “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “Hercules.”

The Royal Court, anchoring the center of Town Square, will be designed as a multi-purpose entertainment lounge where Disney character appearances will be held, along with other shows and family activities.

The court area’s design is inspired by a summer garden, where forest animals are featured as part of the architecture. The rotunda ceiling will be an illuminated mosaic of Disney’s famous queens, princesses, and heroines.

Another space inside Town Square, D Lounge, is where guests can enjoy interactive game shows, and participate in karaoke.

Several restaurants on Disney Adventure will be located near Town Square, including the Navigator’s Club, a venue where Disney’s popular “Captain’s Table” dinners are held. The eatery, which is part of the cruise line’s rotational dining policy, will be designed with a nautical theme, featuring vintage photos, maps, navigational charts, and other maritime elements.

Hollywood Spotlight Club

During dinner, characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck perform musical shows and interact with guests.

Another eatery, the Hollywood Spotlight Club, will evoke the golden age of Hollywood. A red carpet greets guests as they enter the venue, and during dinner, Disney characters perform a medley of songs.

The restaurant is also part of the line’s dining rotation, so all guests have a chance to dine at both the Hollywood-themed venue and the Navigator’s Club.

Pirates, Evil Queens Inspire Lounges for Adults

Adults looking to relax with a cocktail in Town Square onboard Disney Adventure will have a variety of lounges to choose from, including Tiana’s Bayou Lounge. Taken from “The Princess and the Frog,” the New Orleans-style venue will offer cocktails, plus zero-proof cocktails and mocktails.

The Spellbound lounge, reminiscent of a dark woodland and inspired by the evil queen from Disney’s Snow White story, will serve up cocktails and mocktails, while the Buccaneer Bar, evoking a Captain Hook-style atmosphere from “Peter Pan,” will offer cocktails and beer, and show live sporting events on TV.

The 4,000-guest Disney Adventure will be based in Asia, and is scheduled to sail her maiden voyage from Singapore on December 15, 2025. Her launch will follow the introduction of Disney Treasure a year earlier, in December 2024.

Both vessels are being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, where Disney Treasure was floated out of her construction bay in March 2024 and is undergoing final outfitting.