Disney Cruise Line Details Fall Cruises That All Guests Will Enjoy

Disney Cruise Line is gearing up to make waves in the fall of 2024 with exciting new cruises towards the end of the year. The cruise line has revealed plans for a series of Halloween and holiday cruises, promising guests a blend of enchanting fun and festive magic.

These cruises will allow families to explore Disney’s newest island destination in its inaugural year, Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

A Spooky Adventure Awaits: Halloween on the High Seas

Disney Cruise Line is set to bring back the much-loved Halloween on the High Seas from mid-September to October 2024. These special sailings will transform select cruises across the fleet into a Halloween extravaganza with themed entertainment and activities.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Guests will be able to join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes, partake in a thrilling dance party on the upper decks, and indulge in themed food and beverages that are as delicious as they are eerie.

The largest Disney cruise ship and the first of a brand-new class, the 144,000 gross tons Disney Wish will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, offering three- and four-night Bahamian voyages filled with Halloween-themed fun.

Photo Credit: CreativeStudio79 / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Disney Fantasy will host Halloween-themed cruises of four to seven nights in length.

Disney Fantasy‘s four- and six-night sailings will visit The Bahamas, while the seven-night voyages will sail to a mix of beloved destinations throughout The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Disney Magic will offer cruises ranging from three to five nights to destinations in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Both Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy will explore Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination, Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas, on several sailings.

Very Merrytime Cruises

From mid-November through December 2024, the Disney Cruise Line fleet will transform into a winter wonderland for the Very Merrytime Cruises.

These holiday-themed cruises will allow families to spend the festive season with Disney Cruise Line, sailing from Florida and Texas.

Short holiday getaways will be available from two Florida home ports. Disney Wish will offer guests three- and four-night Bahamian Very Merrytime voyages from Port Canaveral, and Disney Dream sails on four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

Photo Credit: LD Media UK / Shutterstock

The 128,000 gross tons Disney Fantasy will also offer a variety of four-night Very Merrytime sailings to The Bahamas, along with longer six- and seven-night itineraries in November and December.

Several cruises on both Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy will include a day of fun in the sun on the white sand beaches of Lighthouse Point.

Hawaii and the South Pacific

In addition to the festive-themed sailings, Disney Cruise Line will offer several bucket-list itineraries in late 2024 for those looking for a more extended stay onboard.

Disney Wonder will set sail from Vancouver, Canada, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in late September, with stops on the islands of Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii before arriving in Oahu.

Photo Credit: cpaulfell / Shutterstock

From Hawaii, the 85,000 gross tons, 1942-guest Disney Wonder will embark on a transpacific voyage to Sydney, Australia, taking families through the South Pacific to visit once-in-a-lifetime destinations such as Fiji, American Samoa, and New Caledonia.

Disney Cruise Line will then give guests in Australia and New Zealand a chance to experience the magic of Disney onboard Disney Wonder, with cruises typically ranging in length between two and six days.

Lighthouse Point: Disney’s New Island Destination in The Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line is creating a wide variety of cruises that will be visiting its new island destination, Lighthouse Point, located in Eleuthera, The Bahamas.

Slated to open in the summer of 2024, this vibrant beach retreat is designed with a family-friendly focus, promising a unique blend of Bahamian culture and Disney fun.

Lighthouse Point will be Disney’s second private destination in The Bahamas, following the success of Castaway Cay. The development of this 700-acre property is expected to cost between $250 million and $400 million.