Disney Cruise Line Details Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on Disney Wish

Magical makeovers are a popular activity aboard every Disney cruise ship, and the highly anticipated Disney Wish will offer new, amazing options for cruisers to dive in to the magic of their oceangoing getaway with exclusive makeover choices in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

For the first time ever, guests will be able to choose Captain Minnie, Captain Mickey, and Ariel makeover options, all of which coordinate with new features aboard Disney Wish.

Magical Makeover Choices Exclusive to Disney Wish

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has been outrageously popular aboard all Disney cruise ships, and Disney Wish is introducing even more options for magical makeovers. The ship will offer exclusive Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse makeovers inspired by the characters’ signature Disney Cruise Line looks, along with a new, updated Ariel look that coordinates with the ship’s new “The Little Mermaid” stage show.

In addition to these new makeover choices, guests can still choose classic princess, knight, and pirate options as well as the themed Frozen package featuring either Queen Elsa or Princess Anna makeovers.

The new makeovers will debut exclusively on Disney Wish, but are planned to be expanded across the Disney Cruise Line fleet in the coming months.

“We’re so excited to see all of the captains and mermaids aboard our ships when these new offerings are introduced across the fleet this summer,” said Ashley Long, a cruise director with Disney Cruise Line.

Aboard Disney Wish, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is being exclusively designed to enhance each makeover’s magic. The venue will feature wood detailing, chandeliers with candle lights, and design elements inspired by Cinderella. A mural with a majestic wooded landscape and Cinderella Castle sparkling in the distance is perfect to capture photos of each precious moment.

Disney Wish is scheduled to debut with her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on July 14, 2022. No dates have yet been announced for when these new makeovers will be available on other Disney ships.

About Magical Makeovers

Magical makeovers are Disney-inspired transformational fun for ages 3-12, including hairstyling, costumes, makeup, accessories, and a dash of fairy dust.

Guests also receive souvenirs from their experience, including extra nail polish or other makeup to help them maintain their look, as well as plush toys to share in the fun. Exact styling options and accessories vary depending on the experience and makeover guests choose.

Pricing ranges from $79.95 for the simple “Royal Knight” package and $99.95 for the “Deluxe Carriage Package” to $495 and higher for combination “Royal Sea” packages that include multiple makeovers throughout the cruise. Prices and options are subject to change.

Guests can bring along their own costumes for the lower-priced packages, while higher-end packages include costuming for guests to keep. Most makeovers take approximately 30 minutes, but more detailed packages may take longer.

Booked guests can make Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reservations online before embarkation, but the cruise fare must be fully paid before reservations can be made. First-time Disney Cruise Line guests can make reservations as early as 75 days prior to the sailing date, while past passengers may be able to make reservations as soon as 120 days prior to sailing, depending on their loyalty level.

Because these experiences are incredibly popular and space in the boutique is limited, reservations fill up quickly. Guests are advised to book makeovers as early as possible, as they are available only on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can also make reservations once aboard a Disney ship, if space is still available.

The Triton-class Disney Wish will be the largest ship in Disney’s fleet when she debuts, weighing in at 144,000 gross tons. It is likely that her Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be correspondingly larger than the facilities on other ships, and therefore able to accommodate more makeovers, but this has not been confirmed.

Reservations can be changed or canceled if necessary, though changes are not guaranteed due to limited space. If guests cancel their appointment less than 24 hours before it is scheduled, or if they fail to show up for a booked reservation, they will be charged a $10 cancellation fee.