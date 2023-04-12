Disney Cruise Line Changes Port for Transpacific Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on two upcoming transpacific sailings of Disney Wonder to notify them of a port swap itinerary change.

Rather than calling on Lautoka, Fiji, the ship will instead visit Suva, Fiji during each sailing as it repositions southbound in October 2023 and northbound in February 2024.

Fiji Port Change for Disney Wonder

Disney Cruise Line has emailed travel agents and booked guests about an identical itinerary change on two different sailings of Disney Wonder. The impacted sailings are the October 13, 2023 departure from Honolulu, Hawaii to Sydney, Australia and the February 15, 2024 departure from Sydney to Honolulu.

In both cases, the ship will no longer be stopping in Lautoka, Fiji but will visit the island’s capital city of Suva instead.

Photo Credit: A-photographyy / Shutterstock

“We have recently modified your sailing’s itinerary to visit Suva, Fiji instead of Lautoka, Vita Levu, Fiji,” the email reads. “Suva, the capital of Fiji, will provide a more enjoyable experience for our Guests.”

Lautoka is on the island’s western coast, while Suva is in the southeast. Across the island, the two destinations are only 76 miles (122 kilometers) apart.

Why the Port Swap?

No further details are provided about why the Fiji ports have been changed, other than it will “provide a more enjoyable experience.”

Lautoka is the island’s second largest city, with a population of roughly 71,500 residents, while Suva is the largest city as well as the island’s capital, with nearly 94,000 residents.

It is possible that better Port Adventures (Disney Cruise Line’s term for shore excursions) may be available in Suva, including historical options that could be unavailable in Lautoka.

At the moment, no Port Adventures are listed for either sailing, as Disney Cruise Line does not confirm tours until 120 days prior to each cruise’s departure. Typical tours offered in Fiji often include visits to amazing waterfalls, Hindu temples, sugarcane plantations, stunning botanical gardens, and beach breaks with spectacular snorkeling.

Another possibility is that dock work in Lautoka could be impacting Disney Cruise Line’s schedule, making it more difficult or impossible for Disney Wonder to visit as scheduled.

Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock

Other ships could also be arranging schedules to visit Lautoka at the same time, creating more crowded conditions that would make for a less pleasant visit or sold-out tours.

Lautoka only receives a few cruise ship visits each month, with vessels from Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Celebrity Cruises, and other cruise lines all calling on the tropical paradise.

Suva is less frequently visited, but still receives ships year-round from P&O Cruises, Holland America Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Amazing Magic Onboard

Regardless of the reason for the port swap, guests are sure to have a fabulous time onboard Disney Wonder for these special transpacific sailings.

Both cruises will also be visiting Noumea in New Caledonia and Pago Pago in American Samoa, as well as enjoying the special festivities that come with crossing the International Date Line.

The 13-night October sailing will feature 10 total days at sea, while the 15-night February sailing has 9 days at sea and an extra port of call in Maui before arriving in Honolulu.

With so much time aboard Disney Wonder, guests will get to experience all the magic the ship has to offer, including live production shows in the Walt Disney Theatre, meeting favorite Disney characters, themed deck parties, fireworks at sea, makeovers at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, splashtastic waterslide fun, the Vibe youth club, and much more.

Disney Wonder is the cruise line’s second ship, having debuted in 1999. Weighing in at 83,000 gross tons, she can welcome 2,400 guests aboard, with 945 international crew members to ensure flawless magic for each sailing.