Disney Cruise Line Cancels All U.S. Sailings Until July

Hope for a Disney cruise from the U.S. this summer is getting further away as the cruise line has now extended its suspension through June 2021. U.S. departures are now not expected to restart until July at the very earliest.

This comes after several new developments between the cruise industry and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Disney Extends Cruise Suspension through June

Summer cruises out of the United States are pulling away as Disney has just canceled all of its June 2021 departures. The further suspension on operations impacts the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wonder sailings. These vessels will not resume cruises until July at the very earliest.

Disney Cruise Line posted the following updated advisory:

We are carefully reviewing the recently released guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working toward resuming operations. As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we are cancelling all Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder sailings departing through June 2021.

Here’s the list of all the cruises that are currently canceled:

The cruise line’s previous extended suspension was announced in late February for sailings through June. Disney Magic cruises were canceled until August, which’s now been updated through September 18, 2021.

The situation in the U.S. has changed a lot in recent weeks and the CDC has so far remained firm on its framework on the Conditional Sailing Order.

Not All is Lost

Despite Disney canceling cruises from the U.S., those in the UK will still be able to enjoy a vacation at sea onboard the Disney Magic. The ship will sail UK domestic sailings for the summer, set to go on sale this month.

There have been growing calls for the CDC to lift its outdated Conditional Sailing Order fully. Just this week, CLIA urged the lifting of the “unworkable” order, and even Norwegian Cruise Line sent a letter asking for cruises to be allowed by July 4, 2021.

The pushes continue as it has been proved that cruise ships can sail safely with strict health measures in place. Early summer may be lost but late summer maybe all will not be lost.