Discovery Princess Officially Named During Ceremony in Los Angeles

Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, has been officially named during a ceremony in the Port of Los Angeles. The godparents for the newest Medalion Class cruise ship are non-other than Discovery Channel stars Randy Fenoli, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, Adam Savage, and Page Turner.

The ceremony, which had the ‘Discover Our World’ theme, celebrated the cruise line’s exclusive, seven-year Discovery at SEA program. The program brings the spirit of curiosity and exploration to the ship with experiences such as Shark Week at Sea, exclusive shore excursions, and onboard activities.

Discovery Princess Officially Named in Los Angeles

Princess Cruises’ newest ship has been officially named Discovery Princess during a special ceremony held onboard the ship in Los Angeles.

Before smashing a giant Nebuchadnezzar-size bottle of champagne (3.96 gallons) against the ship, the godparents proclaimed: “We name this ship Discovery Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her.”

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Randy Fenoli, who is the star of TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’; Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, star of Food Network’s Alex vs. America; Adam Savage of Mythbusters; and Page Turner, the host of HGTV-show ‘Fix My Flip,’ were asked to be the godparents for the ship as part of the cruise line’s exclusive partnership with Discovery Channel.

Under the Discovery AT SEA program, young and old can explore and satisfy their curiosity through experiences like Shark Week at Sea, exclusive shore excursions, and onboard activities such as the Camp Discovery youth centers and Stargazing at SEA.

The ceremony was carefully watched by Captain Gennaro Arma and John Padgett, the Princess Cruises president, who said: “Today is a celebration to remember as our newest ship, Discovery Princess, is officially named by this talented group of experts and personalities – Randy, Alex, Adam, and Page. We can think of no more fitting godparents to mark this significant milestone.”

Discovery Princess does have one more Godparent. The Madrina of the vessel, the spiritual guide for the crew on board, is the Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak.

About Discovery Princess

Discovery Princess is the fifteenth Medallion Class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet. The 3,660 passenger ship was built by the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is the sixth and last Royal-class ship to be built by Princess Cruises.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The ship has already been operational since March 27, sailing a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages. She will now be making her way to the spiritual home for Princess Cruises, Alaska. During the repositioning, she will call in San Francisco, Victoria, British Columbia, and arrive in Vancouver, Canada, on May 4.

After a short 4-day sampler cruise from Vancouver to Seattle, she will begin her Alaska season in earnest, calling Seattle home through September 18. Ports of call during the 7-day cruises onboard Discovery Princess include Ketchikan, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway, Victoria, British Columbia, and more.

During the 2022/2023 winter season, Discovery Princess will be based out of Los Angeles, sailing to the Mexican Riviera.