Disappointment As Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador Not Allowed to Fly to the U.S.

This weekend is set to be a defining moment for Carnival Cruise Line, with the first two ships in the fleet resuming cruise operations for the first time since March 2020. A major part of the comeback was Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John heald cruising on Carnival Horizon. However, due to something out of his control, he’s no longer allowed to travel to the U.S.

No John Heald on Carnival Horizon

The Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador was set to fly on Thursday to Miami in preparation for the huge weekend with two Carnival ships resuming operations. Carnival Vista is departing out of Galveston on Saturday and Carnival Horizon out of Miami on Sunday.

Heald was set to be on board the first Carnival Horizon sailing out of PortMiami. Heald has a huge following on his popular Facebook page. With heald planning to cruise on the vessel, hundreds of followers also booked the ship. This will be a huge disappointment for guests who will cruise without Heald being on board.

John Heald at Heathrow

Heald posted a video showing his disappointment after he was denied to fly to the U.S. despite being fully vaccinated, having a letter from the cruise line that he’s going for important work and a negative PCR test result. He said:

“I have all the proper documentation, my PS PCR test. And I spoke with a gentleman from the office of Homeland security who informed me that, because of the latest variant in the UK that, they were not allowing any UK citizens to fly. Well, the letter that I have, the exemption that I have, the fact that I’m going to open up the cruise industry again, didn’t want to know.”

The brand ambassador, who is often seen as upbeat, looked and sounded really disappointed. Heald mentioned that there were no updates about the U.S. closing to the UK and the reason was due to the new variant spreading in the UK.

He went on to say:

“I don’t know what to say. I’m usually full of hope and full of some kind of, of joy that, you know, I just don’t know what to say. I really don’t all those people who book with me. I’m so sorry. Hundreds are expecting to see me on the ship. Look, I’m here at the end. Suitcase packed. And there’s nothing about it in the news is no updates or anything.”

Photo By: Carnival Cruise Line

Heald was informed by the Homeland Security officer that he could apply for a special exemption letter from the U.S. Embassy but the officer said they are virtually impossible to get. Carnival’s brand ambassador will now have to follow the weekend festivities and cruises from home in the UK.

John Heald posted:

“To all of you who booked the cruise on Carnival Horizon just to be with me I send you my most deepest and most sincere apologies.”

“I have to respect the rules of course and the officer from American Homeland Security was kind and understanding but there was nothing he could do.”

“I feel so sad and most importantly I’m sad for you because I feel like I have let you down.”

“But I know that on board both Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon that the crew, our brilliant amazing fantastic awesome simply the best at sea crewmembers will make sure that this return of the fun you have missed so much is there waiting for you.”

“I will be back.”

The original plan was to have meetings at Carnival’s headquarters in Miami, Florida, on Friday along with a Facebook live. Then on Saturday, Heald was to join Carnival Horizon to meet the captain, crew and discuss the festivities for the following day when the ship departs. Later on Saturday, the Carnival Vista departs Galveston, so he was set to host a Facebook event.

On Sunday, when Carnival Horizon departs from Miami, there will be a press event at the terminal with the cruise line’s president Christine Duffy. Heald was set to be there and host the event. What Facebook events Heald now plans? We’ll just have to wait and see.