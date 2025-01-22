Disagreement Between Workers on Star Princess Leads to Injuries

As construction continues on Princess Cruises’ upcoming Star Princess, second in the tremendous Sphere class, a disturbing incident has occurred between two Bangladeshi workers at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where the new ship is being built.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, an altercation occurred between the two workers at approximately 8:20 a.m., with one 24-year-old worker stabbing a 28-year-old colleague.

A fruit knife roughly four inches long was reportedly used in the attack, and the victim received non-life-threatening injuries which were subsequently treated at a local hospital.

The victim has been released from San Polo Hospital and is recovering. The attacker was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

The incident is being thoroughly investigated but is initially believed to be a personal dispute. The nature of the dispute has not been determined or disclosed. Authorities will likely interview witnesses, review any video footage, and take other steps to determine the motive behind the incident.

While both individuals involved have been noted as Bangladeshi nationals, no further identity information has been released in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation as well as the privacy of those involved.

Shipyard operations surrounding Star Princess were not impacted by the brief altercation, and there is no damage to the ship or her materials. Construction is continuing as expected.

Fincantieri has condemned the incident in a statement and will monitor the situation as it develops and the investigation continues.

Star Princess Construction Continues

Despite this unsettling incident, construction on Star Princess is continuing as planned. Sister ship to Sun Princess, the 175,500-gross-ton Star Princess is expected to debut on October 4, 2025 with an 11-night Western Mediterranean itinerary roundtrip from Barcelona.

It should be noted, however, that there were several delays when Sun Princess was expected to set sail. It is possible that Star Princess might face similar issues in addition to a delay already announced that cancelled the ship’s first nine cruises.

It is not uncommon for brand new ships, particularly in a brand new class, to experience construction and delivery delays.

Star Princess was floated out on September 26, 2024, a critical milestone in the construction timeline. This is the first time a cruise ship’s hull touches water, and marks the moment when the exterior hull construction is largely complete.

Since that time, work has focused more on the interior spaces of the vessel, completing different venues and installing interior design elements.

Star Princess Cruise Ship

Upon completion and delivery, Star Princess will offer two Mediterranean sailings before her first transatlantic cruise, a momentous 14-night journey from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida departing on October 22. Along the way, she will visit Palma de Mallorca, Gibraltar, and Ponta Delgada.

Read Also: Princess Cruises Reveals Name of Second Sphere Class Ship

From Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Star Princess will offer both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries to top destinations such as Cozumel, Belize, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and of course, Princess Cays in the Bahamas.

The new ship will remain homeported from Fort Lauderdale through mid-April 2026, at which time she will set off on another milestone journey – a 20-night repositioning voyage from Florida to Seattle, Washington. This will include the vessel’s first passage through the Panama Canal.

Star Princess will certainly be a star of Princess Cruises’ 2026 Alaska sailing season, offering 7-night Inside Passage itineraries to top Alaskan ports, including Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

After her season in the Last Frontier, the ship will return to Fort Lauderdale and her warmer Caribbean itineraries through April 2027.