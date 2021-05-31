Details Revealed on MSC World Europa, the Cruise Line’s Largest Ever Cruise Ship

The Swiss-based cruise line has revealed MSC Cruises’ newest vessel. MSC World Europa is a true mega cruise ship, the biggest ship in the MSC line up, and one of the biggest cruise ships ever to sail the world’s oceans.

You can also take a look at the revealed itineraries from the ship’s arriving in 2022.

Measuring 205,700 tons, 1,093 ft. long, 22 decks high, and with 430,556 sq. ft. of public space MSC World Europa will be the world’s 7th-largest vessel when officially taken into service in December of 2022.

MSC has been launching ground-breaking ships for many years now. Again, the company can bring some incredible experiences to guests with the MSC World Europa built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

Unlike Anything Else At Sea

MSC World Europa will be a different cruise ship than anything sailing right now. The vessel will be built up much like a European city with different districts that will bring exciting new experiences to those onboard.

The ship will have adult-only zones where adults can relax, a family district, all new kids zones, and a promenade that extends both insides, with MSC signature LED dome, and outside the ship.

MSC World Europa, Jean-Philippe Chocolat & Cafa

To top it all off, MSC World Europa will feature the longest dry slide at sea, The Spiral, spanning a massive 11 decks high. The slide will not only be a feature that many guests will enjoy; it looks like a work of art on the ship’s renderings.

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said this:

“Quite unlike anything else at sea today, MSC World Europa and the entire MSC World Class redefines the cruise experience in so many ways: from the future-proof on board technologies that this completely new platform introduces for the first time all the way to its ground-breaking marine and interior design features. Put simply, MSC World Europa marks the beginning of a new era for cruising.”

MSC World Europa Highlights

MSC World Europa does her name proud and will become a true ultramodern urban metropolis at sea. Some of the highlights of the vessel include:

Entertainment for everyone

MSC Cruises has focussed on giving guests the most extensive possible range of experiences possible. With the size of the vessel, they certainly have the space for that.

The Zen Pool (Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises(

There will be completely distinct districts, each with a different feel and experiences, from a tranquil adults-only zen district to a promenade with entertainment, shops, bars, and a separate family district that houses ten new kids facilities.

The ship will have six pools and 14 hot tubs, a family sundeck where the little ones can enjoy a day at sea, and an Aquapark that mixes reality with virtual reality.

24/7 Dining, and 12 other restaurants

The swiss-based cruise line will be focussing on seasonal and immersive experiences when it comes to food and beverage onboard. MSC World Europa will feature 13 dining venues, including six specialty restaurants and three ample restaurant buffets on board, including a brand-new location open 24/7.

MSC World Europa, Jean-Philippe Chocolat & Cafa (Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Other restaurants include a Chef’s Garden Kitchen, steakhouse Butcher’s Cut, and Asian restaurant Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar. The bars include a two-deck pub where the vessel brews its craft beer, a South Asian tea room, and a specialty Gin Bar.

19 stateroom categories with 65% balconies

MSC World Europa will also offer an extensive range of accommodation; while most are the standard that we’ve seen onboard other vessels, there will be seven new stateroom types. For example:

Balcony suites and staterooms that are overlooking the promenade designed to let guests soak up the vibrant atmosphere below.

Luxurious duplex MSC Yacht Club suites with large balconies and private hot tub.

Stylish Aurea Suites with spacious balcony and private hot tub.

Infinite Ocean view staterooms with a panoramic sliding window that turns into a glass balustrade.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the fasted growing cruise line in the world at the moment and just over a week ago the new MSC Virtuosa kicked off the UK cruise industry with its maiden voyage.

The cruise line has a total of 11 cruise ships on order including the MSC World Europe. Included are also four MSC new class luxury vessels. The next ship to join the fleet will be MSC Seashore this summer.