Demolition Commences at Popular Caribbean Cruise Port

An exciting port development project has officially begun with a bang in St. Lucia. Overnight from Saturday, December 21 to the morning of Sunday, December 22, the Customs and Excise Department Building of Port Castries was demolished to make way for cruise port redevelopment and expansion.

This is an essential first step to clear space for new facilities that will offer state-of-the-art upgrades as well as expanded space to accommodate larger ships. With the port redevelopment, visiting cruise guests will also enjoy more diverse tours and integrated features that will support the local economy.

The overnight demolition was chosen as a way to ensure public safety with minimal community disruption through street closures, equipment movements, and other considerations. The building was located on Jeremie Street, on the south side of the harbor near the popular Castries Market.

“This is the first step in fulfilling our commitment to the people of Saint Lucia to transform and modernize the cruise industry,” said Lancelot Arnold, General Manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

“Our goal is to deliver a world-class experience, starting with infrastructure that supports our vision of growth and excellence.”

In late 2022, St. Lucia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Global Ports Holding plc for port redevelopment. Global Ports Holding officially assumed operation of Port Castries on April 30, 2024 with a 30-year concession contract.

Ultimately, the goal is for the port to be able to handle Oasis-class ships and other large vessels, which would bring dramatic new economic impacts to the island.

In addition to improvements of the docks, adjacent retail spaces and other tourism-focused facilities would be upgraded and redeveloped.

This would help drive more passenger spending and increase the appeal of the island as a top destination. An official timeline for the complete project has not yet been released.

Saint Lucia Port Customs Building

The goal is for cruise passenger volume to St. Lucia to exceed 1 million visitors annually. This is well within the destination’s reach, as in 2019, 790,000 cruise travelers visited the island. For the 2024-2025 season, which runs from October through March, the port expects to dramatically increase visitors from 2023-2024.

Current projections for the current season include 459 ship calls to St. Lucia, bringing more than 823,000 cruise guests to the island. This would set a new record for the port and introduce its beauty to many more visitors than ever before.

“We are looking forward to a busy and exciting cruise season with a positive outlook for our company and community,” said Arnold.

Of course, numbers are always subject to fluctuation depending on schedule changes for planned vessels. Furthermore, the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November, could also impact how many ships are able to visit.

Saint Lucia Cruise Pier

Cruising to St. Lucia

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit and Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas were the first ships to visit St. Lucia for the 2024-2025 season, but they are far from the only ones already to have enjoyed time at the tropical paradise.

In addition to ships from Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean, vessels from Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Holland America Line, TUI Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Oceania Cruises, and more all visit St. Lucia.

The island, located 475 miles southeast of Puerto Rico, is often included on longer Eastern Caribbean itineraries as well as more unique voyages and luxury explorations.

While the peak of St. Lucia’s cruise season is in the winter months when travelers crave a luxurious tropical paradise to enjoy, the destination is visited year-round by cruise lines.

The summer months are typically less popular due to higher temperatures and the risk of hurricane disruptions, but voyages to St. Lucia can still be found in June, July, and August.