Delay for French Cruise Ship Due to Contract Complications

In a surprising turn of events, CFC Croisières, the emerging French cruise company, has announced a significant delay in the 2024 itineraries of its flagship vessel, Renaissance.

Originally set to revolutionize cruising experiences for French-speaking passengers, the ship is now temporarily docked in Marseille due to unforeseen contractual complications.

Contractual Mishap Leads to Delayed Departure

CFC Croisières’ faces yet another obstacle in its short history as its 2024 launch of the Renaissance has hit a snag. The luxury cruiser, initially scheduled to begin its 2024 itineraries in January, will now remain at the port of Marseille, France, until February 22, 2024.

The delay stems from a client’s failure to meet the necessary contractual and financial obligations for the ship’s privatization, as revealed in a statement released on CFC Croisières Facebook page.

The company stated the failure makes “it impossible to bring the vessel into service in January and February 2024.” It went on to say it will take advantage of its six weeks docked in Marseille to train employees and “to carry out work to continue improving the experience on board for its passengers, which Renaissance teams expect to welcome again.”

The setback has left management of CFC Croisières prepared to take legal action against the unnamed defaulting partner, emphasizing its commitment to overcoming the setback.

The revised cruise schedule is now slated to launch on February 29, 2024, from Havre to Northern Europe.

A Rocky Start for CFC Croisières’ Flagship

CFC Croisières, a newcomer to the luxury cruising industry, has faced a series of challenges since its inception. Renaissance, formerly a vessel in the Holland American Line, was acquired with the vision of providing unparalleled cruising experiences to the French market.

However, this is not the first hurdle the company has encountered. Originally known as Maasdam, the ship entered Holland American Line in 1992. It was sold to Seajets, a ferry company operating in Greek and Cyrpus, to transform into the Aegean Myth, but never entered service.

Compagnie Française de Croisières

CFC Croisières purchased the ship in 2022 only to find itself navigating through operational delays and logistical challenges. Originally set to debut on May 14, 2023, the company was forced to cancel its first six sailings due to technical problems that occurred during the ship’s extensive multi-million-euro renovation.

Renovations took place at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France, aimed to modernize the ship with larger staterooms and suites and technical upgrades. The ship finally began operations June 29, 2023, based out of Le Havre, France.

Impact of January and February Sailings and Future Plans

The latest postponement affects all scheduled January and February sailings aboard the 1,285-guest Renaissance. No statement was provided on whether affected passengers had been offered alternatives and compensations, as was the case during the ship’s 2023 delays.

CFC Croisières affirms the experience will be worth the wait, with Renaissance expected to embark on its next voyage on February 29, 2024, featuring an itinerary that includes the pursuit of the Northern Lights.

The 15-night roundtrip cruise will depart from Le Havre and explore Norway with port stops in Ålesund, Tromso, Alta, Hammerfest, Bodo, Måløy, and Stavanger. The cruise is scheduled to return to France on March 15, 2024, followed by a second “In Search of the Northern Lights” voyage.

CFC Croisières remains optimistic about creating a new era in luxury cruising with the upcoming voyages of Renaissance, providing a “World Tour” in 2024.