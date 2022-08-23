Deal Signed to Construct First Sustainable Residence Ship

A construction contract to build the world’s first environmentally sustainable private residence ship has now been signed by Croatia’s Brodosplit shipyard and private residential ship maker, Storylines.

The eco-conscious luxury residential community, MV Narrative, has just entered its engineering phase and will feature incredible amenities such as a zero-waste farmer’s market and a bowling alley.

The World’s First Environmentally Sustainable Residence Ship

An official contract has been signed by Brodosplit shipyard and private residential ship maker, Storylines, as the 753-foot environmentally sustainable private residence ship initiates its engineering phase.

The sustainable ship, MV Narrative, will be the first residential ship powered by liquid natural gas propulsion (LNG), with 547 private residences on board.

Storylines CEO, Alister Punton stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with such a reputable European yard with a long history of delivering high-quality passenger ships. Our resident owners can hardly wait to move onboard the state-of-the-art ship so they can travel the world from the comfort of home.”

MV Narrative will be a floating community, including a post office, school, library, hospital, bank, pools, and office spaces. It will feature 20 dining and bar venues, alongside the largest wellness center at sea with a 10,000-square foot locale for a spa, gym, and anti-aging clinic.

With a waterfront marina, bowling alley, and a solar-powered hydroponic garden, the amenities onboard this luxury residence will be truly endless. It will also host an open-air fitness deck with racquet sports, a yoga sun deck, and a runner’s track.

The MV Narrative community at sea will have several activities for its residents such as a zero-waste farmer’s market, where all locally sourced items are compostable or recyclable.

The total sales revenue of the residential project has been valued at $1.5 billon, and the ship has been set for delivery in 2025.

Render Courtesy: Storylines

President of Brodosplit’s board, Tomislav Debeljak stated, “We are pleased to be building this innovative ship with Storylines. We always enter into projects that bring development to the industry and include new technologies.”

“This vessel is equipped with various energy saving features, has dual fuel powered engines (fuel oil and LNG) and will be optimized to have the lowest possible emission of harmful particles and gasses. There are many new green technologies and ship systems we are pioneering, which makes this a very exciting project for us,” he added.

The onboard residences will be priced from $1 million to $8 million, along with some 24-year lease options available starting at $647,000.

Storylines and the Shipyard

Founded by Shannon Lee and Alister Punton, Storylines is creating a new way of life at sea, attracting adventure seekers looking for immersive cultural experiences.

As creators of the world’s first environmentally sustainable residential community at sea, Storylines prides itself as being a lifestyle and not a vacation with the most interactive cruising experience in the world.

Render Courtesy: Storylines

Experiential learning is integrated into the ship’s itineraries, with immersive shore excursions that will allow residents to give back to local communities as conscientious global citizens.

Brodosplit JSC, part of the DIV Group, is a builder of mega and super yachts, including residential vessels. With six factories in three countries in the region of Split, Croatia, this organization hosts dozens of production and support facilities within the industry of shipbuilding.

It has delivered over 450 ships as one of the most famous European shipyards and constructed of a variety of ships such as passenger ships, containers, cargo vessels, oil product tankers, and custom builds.

As the leader among European builders of polar cruise vessels, Brodosplit is now in the final stages of production for many polar expedition ships, such as the sister ship to the first PC6 vessel, Hondius.