Daily Cruise News Update: March 8, 2022

For today we’re covering all the latest cruise news across the major cruise lines. Keep checking this page as new developments come through. There’s coverage on MSC Cruises homeporting in New York for the first time, new dining details unveiled for Norwegian Cruise Line’s new class ships, and news for International Women’s Day!

MSC Meraviglia to Homeport in New York from April 2023

In surprising news today, MSC Cruises announced that it will homeport in New York City for the first time year-round. MSC Meraviglia will be based from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal starting in April 2023.

The ship will offer a range of six- to 11-night itineraries to the Caribbean, Bermuda, along with Canada and New England. Caribbean options include six or eight-night sailings, including calls to Nassau and the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The cruises to Bermuda will be for six nights and include three days docked at King’s Wharf combined with several relaxing days at sea. Cruises to Canada and New England are for ten or 11-nights and include calls to Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Saint John, New Brunswick. (11-night itineraries include an additional call in Newport, Rhode Island).

It’s a big move for the world’s fastest-growing cruise line which has mainly been based out of ports in Florida since its expansion first started in the US cruise market.

Read the full report here.

New Dining Concepts for New NCL Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled new dining concepts for its two upcoming prima-class cruise ships. Norwegian Prima will join the fleet this summer and sister ship, Norwegian Viva, in Summer 2023.

Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Meant to take guests on a global culinary journey, the seven new dining venues onboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will take guests on an epicurean adventure featuring tantalizing fare matched with thoughtfully curated design.

New concepts include the first sustainably-focused cocktail and wine bar and expanded dining venues. the cruise line also revealed its first three-story Penrose Atrium. In total there will be nine new dining and beverage venues, a new dining room menu as well as updates to guest favorites such as Le Bistro, Cagney’s Steakhouse, and Food Republic.

Read the full report here.

Celebrity Cruises Celebrates International Women’s Day

For International Women’s Day 2022, Celebrity Cruises is adopting the “XX” logo – representative of the female chromosomal makeup – on its social media channels. Celebrating all those who identify as female, this symbolic display supports this year’s #BreakTheBias international theme.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The “XX” logo was also projected onto the new Edge-class Celebrity Beyond, under final construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. When Captain Kate maneuvers Celebrity Beyond from the shipyard next month, she will become the first female captain to start up a mega cruise ship and the first female captain to “take out” a ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in its 160-year shipbuilding history.

In leading Celebrity Beyond, Captain Kate will be surrounded by an accomplished nine-person bridge team, including four female officers: Chief Officer Rachel Arnold (UK); Second Officer Dionysia Giapappa (Greece); Third Officer Gifty Adu Gyamfi (Ghana); and Third Officer Antonina Kolodziejczyk (Poland).

International Women’s Day is a movement to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of bias, and encourage greater gender equality. The day has been celebrated since 1911, and is acknowledged globally with different celebrations, activities, and events to note the accomplishments all women have made and to promote further progress in gender inclusivity.

Read the full report here.