Cunard Will Return to South America With Tours Lasting Up to Five Days

After five years away, Cunard will make a highly anticipated return to South America in 2025 with the arrival of Queen Victoria.

Set to embark on a 78-night South American Discovery voyage, the roundtrip journey from Southampton, England, will call in notable South American ports like Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as well as cruise the Chilean fjords.

The cruise will be Cunard’s first visit back to South America since the pandemic, and to celebrate, it will offer a range of shore excursions that will allow travelers to explore South America more in-depth.

One of the highlights is the 4-day Overland to Machu Picchu tour, which takes passengers into Peru’s mountains.

The tour includes visiting an Andean village, where travelers will meet Quechua-speaking locals, and a scenic train journey to the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu. Other stops include the fortress of Sacsayhuaman and the sacred site of Koricancha.

Additionally, a 5-day Overland to the Galapagos tour features full-day boat trips around Bartolome, Seymour, and Bachas, as well as visits to Santa Fe, Floreana, or Isabela. Guests will also visit the Twin Craters in the highlands of Santa Cruz Island.

Travelers looking for an adventure closer to the sea can opt for the 4-day Iguazu Falls excursion, which combines helicopter tours, whitewater rafting, and treks through the jungle to view wildlife. The tour will include visits to both the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of the falls.

“Our South America shore experiences allow guests to immerse themselves in the region’s rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes,” said Matthew Gleaves, vice president, commercial for North America and Australia.

“Each itinerary has been thoughtfully curated to offer a blend of iconic landmarks and lesser-known hidden gems, ensuring our guests can truly experience the unique beauty of South America,” he added.

Shorter excursions include city tours such as the Grand Tour of Lima, which explores the Plaza Mayor and Santo Domingo Convent, and Rio de Janeiro, which features visits to Sugar Loaf Mountain and the Statue of Christ the Redeemer.

The South American Discovery Itinerary

The 90,000-gross-ton Queen Victoria will take up to 2,061 passengers on her South America Discovery on January 9, 2025. Departing from Southampton, the vessel will spend nine days at sea on her transatlantic crossing, stopping for a day in the Azores at Praia da Vitoria, Portugal.

Arriving at Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 20, 2025, the ship will begin new segments from the Orlando-based port and Fort Lauderdale before reaching the Caribbean on January 23, 2025.

It will make its first call in Grand Turk on Turks and Caicos and its final moment in the sea with a call to Bridgetown, Barbados.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

Queen Victoria will then arrive in Brazil on January 30, 2025, beginning her first visit to South America with four Brazilian port calls.

After a day in Uruguay, she will move to Argentina, where a mix of sea and land days will keep her based from February 10 through February 17, 2025.

The vessel will then make her way around Cape Horn with a series of scenic cruising days and calls in Chile lasting 11 days. She continues to Peru and Ecuador before arriving in Panama for transit through the Panama Canal on March 8, 2025.

The luxury liner then revisits the Caribbean, calling in Aruba and the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale on March 14, 2025.

After a couple more calls in the Bahamas and Bermuda, she crosses the Atlantic again to the Azores, this time to Ponta Delgada, before arriving back in Southampton on March 28, 2025.

As of press time, all accommodations except for the Queens Grill Suites are sold out. The remaining options, which include the Penthouse, the Master Suite, and the Grand Suite, start at nearly $149,000.