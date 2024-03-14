Cunard Ship to Offer Traditional and New Deck Games

The quintessential cruise ship games of shuffleboard and deck quoits (a British rope-throwing game for our American readers) will be featured aboard Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, when she debuts in May 2024.

However, Cunard is also adding exciting, new activities onboard the vessel, including pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports around.

Cruise Line Forms Partnerships With Sport Authorities

In less than two months, Cunard will launch into service its first new cruise ship in 10 years, and with it will come a wide array of traditional and new deck games and sports opportunities. The cruise line on March 14, 2024 detailed a slew of games that guests can enjoy aboard Queen Anne, including one that has grown in popularity in recent years: Pickleball.

The iconic UK cruise line, a brand of Carnival Corporation, revealed a partnership with Pickleball England, the governing body of the sport in the UK. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, aka table tennis. Aboard Queen Anne, a pickleball court will be featured on the top deck.

In another innovative sports development, the ship will offer archery, and professional archery instructors. A partnership with Archery GB, the UK’s governing body for archery, will enable guests to learn skills using a real bow and arrow under the direction of athletes and coaches accredited by the organization.

The ship’s Sky Bar and Observation Deck, a multi-purpose space, will be home to the various deck games and sports, including a putting green and driving range, deck quoits and shuffleboard courts, and other activities.

Queen Anne Ship Sea Trials (Credit: Cunard Line)

“Whether it’s pickleball, archery, or world-class shows and lectures, Cunard is committed to providing guests with a wealth of activities to choose from whatever mood or interest may take them,” said Kate McAlister, president of Cunard.

“Our onboard entertainment has always been at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to Queen Anne continuing this trend in the future,” added McAlister.

Queen Anne, a Pinnacle-class ship with capacity for 3,000 guests in double occupancy, is set to debut in Southampton, UK, on May 24, 2024, and will be christened in Liverpool on June 3, 2024.

Based in Southampton, the ship will sail an inaugural season of 4- to 17-night cruises to a variety of destinations, including the British Isles, Canary Islands, Western Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Norwegian Fjords, and the Netherlands, among others.

High-End Dining, Retail Spaces Await Guests

As the launch date for Queen Anne’s arrival nears, Cunard has revealed more about her onboard features, dining options, and luxury amenities.

Two Michelin star chef Michel Roux, known for his restaurant Le Gavroche, is working with Cunard’s culinary development team to create a unique gala menu exclusively for the Queen Anne‘s Queens Grill restaurant. Roux is also revamping the menu of the ship’s Golden Lion Pub in a way that retains its traditional offerings but with an upscale twist.

Queen Anne Ship Sea Trials (Credit: Cunard Line)

Cunard also recently announced a set of partnerships with luxury retail brands, and unveiled the design of Queen Anne’s vast retail spaces. The focal point of the retail space is the Grand Lobby Boutiques, where guests will find the ship’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a rotunda-style gallery showcasing nearly 40 display cases of high-end jewelry, clothing, art, and collectibles.

The ship will feature boutiques selling high-end British-made goods from familiar brands such as Burberry; Fortnum & Mason; Gleneagles; Harrods; The Macallan; The Savoy, and Wedgwood.

Guests also will enjoy a luxury spa experience onboard Queen Anne, called Mareel Wellness & Beauty. Its centerpiece will be The Pavilion, a top-deck pool and relaxation area with a glass-domed roof that can be retracted in good weather. The ship’s Wellness Studio will host fitness activities and the Wellness Cafe will serve nutritious cuisine for breakfast and lunch.