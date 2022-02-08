Cunard Reveals Name of New Ship, Fourth in Fleet

Cunard has announced that its newest ship, the 249th ship to sail with the line and scheduled to debut in early 2024, is to be named Queen Anne, continuing the tradition of celebrating Cunard’s rich heritage, royal history, and refined status.

Queen Anne to Join Cunard Fleet

Queen Anne will join a luxury contemporary fleet that now honors the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium – Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

Cunard explored multiple naming options as the new ship has been in development. Inspired by Queen Anne’s reign, the line worked with British historian, author and television presenter, Kate Williams, to assist in the detailed research.

“It is so exciting that the fourth ship of the fleet will be named after Queen Anne,” Williams said. “She has a fascinating tale to tell – one of queenship, unity of developing constitutional monarchy, a golden age of the arts. She was an inspiring woman, wildly popular with her people. She should be celebrated. This new ship in the Cunard fleet is the perfect way to do it!”

Queen Anne reigned from March 8, 1702 until August 1, 1714. Despite her short reign, she made amazing strides in history, including presiding over the Acts of Union that united England and Scotland into the single sovereign state of Great Britain. Her reign was noted for its stability and prosperity, including artistic, literary, scientific, economic, and political advances.

Queen Anne was a patron of theatre, poetry, and music, as well as supporting science and other advancements. She supported noted composer George Frideric Handel and knighted renowned physicist, mathematician, and astronomer Isaac Newton.

An Amazing Ship

The Pinnacle-class Queen Anne was first announced in September 2017. Initially, the ship was expected to debut this year, in 2022, but the worldwide cruise industry shutdown understandably delayed her development and construction.

Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces and the introduction of new guest experiences within dining, culture, and entertainment. Bridging tradition and contemporary luxury, Queen Anne will celebrate the influential design styles of both past and present and will introduce an updated Cunard livery.

The décor will reveal bold color tones and showcase a striking aesthetic, while in keeping with the renowned timeless Cunard sophistication.

“With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again,” Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell, said. “We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months.”

Few details have been released about Queen Anne at this point, but she is sure to showcase Cunard’s traditional elegance and classic, nautical flair, while providing the elevated experience passengers have come to expect throughout the amazing 182-year history of Cunard line.

Setting Sail With Queen Anne

The introduction of Queen Anne will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous operation, bringing the line’s inimitable elegance to even more eager cruise travelers.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard’s fleet,” Myrmell said. “This marks a very special moment in Cunard’s 182-year history and showcases Cunard’s exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard.”

Queen Anne‘s maiden season program will go on sale in May, with the ship’s first sailings in early 2024. She is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard in northeastern Italy, the same shipyard that built Queen Elizabeth, the next youngest ship in the Cunard fleet, which debuted in October, 2010. Queen Anne is to be second-largest ever constructed for the iconic cruise line.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details as they become available, including the ship’s official statistics, construction updates, and itinerary options.