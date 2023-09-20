Cunard Reveals 2025 Plans and New Itineraries for Three Queens

Cunard Line has unveiled its exciting 2025 travel itineraries for three of its vessels, including 180 new voyages. Exclusive early booking access will be offered for Cunard World Club members starting on October 4, 2023, while bookings for other prospective guests will open the next day.

Cunard’s 2025 Program for Queen Anne, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria

Cunard has released its 2025 voyage lineup for Queen Anne, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria. Passengers will be able to embark on an array of outstanding seafaring journeys during the 2025 sailing season.

The 2025 programs, setting sail between April 2025 and January 2026, present guests with an array of itineraries encompassing 91 destinations spread across 24 different countries.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching our new 2025 program and with 180 fantastic itineraries to choose from, there really is a Cunard voyage for everyone,” said Katie McAlister, Cunard President. “Whether it’s an iconic transatlantic crossing, a Scandinavian adventure, or Christmas in the Caribbean, our fleet of Queens provide the perfect opportunity to explore the world in style.”

Would-be Cunard passengers should mark their calendars: Bookings for these voyages open at 8 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, exclusively for Cunard World Club Members. The public will gain general booking access starting at 8 a.m. on October 5.

Cunard’s Queen Anne Ship (Photo Courtesy: Cunard Line)

In 2025, the 113,000-ton Queen Anne, being built by Fincantieri in Naples and scheduled for launch in 2024, which can handle 3,000 passengers, will navigate the Western Mediterranean, Western Europe, and the Norwegian Fjords.

As a special treat, each ship’s schedule will feature at least one inaugural call. Queen Anne, however, will make an impressive 19 maiden calls, introducing guests to lively destinations like Bilbao and Ibiza in Spain, and the Greek island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea.

Queen Victoria will be sailing around the Mediterranean, while Queen Mary 2 will stick primarily to her traditional transatlantic crossings.

Cunard Ship Itineraries: April 2025 through January 2026

Queen Victoria is scheduled to operate in the Mediterranean from May to October 2025, offering a variety of week-long, two-week-long, and three-week-long holiday routes departing from Barcelona, Spain; Trieste in Italy; and Civitavecchia (Rome).

Additionally, Queen Victoria’s 2025 program will cover a two-week voyage to Istanbul and the Greek Islands in May, including stops in Istanbul, Santorini, and Athens.

Queen Victoria in Norway (Photo Credit: Trondheim Havn / Flickr)

Queen Mary 2, on the other hand, will provide travelers with an array of experiences on both sides of the Atlantic. This famous ocean liner will also sail to Caribbean destinations in December, in addition to its customary transatlantic crossings.

The newest member of the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne, will sail from Southampton, England. Passengers will have the opportunity to explore a range of destinations and itineraries lasting only a few days or up to 19 nights in duration.

A few notable examples of Queen Anne’s offerings include a 16-night Mediterranean voyage to France, Spain, and Italy in July 2025, plus a 12-night expedition the month before to the Norwegian Fjords.

Cunard’s Internet Connectivity at Sea

Guests booking holidays aboard the Queen Anne, Queen Mary 2, or Queen Victoria will also benefit from vastly improved Internet connectivity thanks to SpaceX’s Starlink.

Queen Mary 2 in Rotterdam (Photo Credit: Frans Berkelaar / Flickr)

Similar to numerous other cruise lines such as Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean Group, Seabourn, Carnival Cruise Line, and more, P&O Cruises and Cunard are enhancing their onboard Wi-Fi capabilities by integrating SpaceX’s Starlink Maritime satellite Internet system with their ships.

So, whether a traveler books passage on Queen Victoria, or Queen Anne or opts to cross the Atlantic aboard Queen Mary 2, Starlink Maritime should provide them with robust connectivity wherever they happen to be.