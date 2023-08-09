Cunard Line’s Newest Ship to Offer Specialized Dining Options 

Queen Anne, Cunard’s upcoming ship scheduled to enter service in spring 2024, will be offering its guests a bevy of alternative restaurants — separate from the primary restaurant — to indulge in. With global tastes featured in these unique venues, even the most epicurean of travelers will find dishes that delight.

Queen Anne’s Alternative Culinary Venues

The British-American line Cunard, which sails a fleet of famous luxury ocean liners, has announced that the 113,000-ton Queen Anne will provide passengers with five stylish, alternative dining options. Eating in one of these venues will come at an additional cost above the basic fees associated with booking a cruise, which is common for specialty restaurants on all cruise lines.

The Pinnacle-class Queen Anne, with a capacity to welcome 3,000 guests, has seen its managers put a lot of effort into curating these onboard alternative dining options and the different settings associated with them to ensure stunning experiences for every meal.

The new additions include the Mediterranean-inspired Tramonto, the Japanese-themed Aji Wa, Aranya’s Indian-based menus, Sir Samuel’s steakhouse, as well as The Golden Lion with roasts, pints, and a jovial pub-like atmosphere.

Tramonto Restaurant Render (Image Credit: Cunard)

These dining options should afford true gourmands the chance to skip the main restaurant — if they so choose — and book a table at another locale, with culinary flavors ranging from Pan-Asian to Mediterranean, smoked meat, and hearty pub fare.

Five New Dining Venues for a New Ship

Cunard’s expectational White Star Service will be offered at all of these new dining venues, which will feature quality, globally sourced ingredients and overall elegance.

Tramonto will showcase culinary delights influenced by Sicily, Sardinia, and Seville, all brimming with vibrant Mediterranean flavors with hints of Arabia and Africa. This exclusive evening-only dining experience promises to provide guests with an incredible culinary journey.

Sir Samuel’s — named as a tribute to the line’s founder, Samuel Cunard (the line was established in 1840) — promises delicately smoked succulent steaks, fruit de mer seafood platters, delectable Dover sole, and more. Every Sir Samuel’s item is meticulously chosen for its sustainability and place of origin, with prime cuts expertly dry-aged in precision-controlled chambers sourced from around the globe.

Aji Wa Restaurant Render (Image Credit: Cunard)

Aji Wa melds the iconic flavors of Japan with heaps of creativity. The food on offer here will change throughout the seasons, mirroring local ingredients and Queen Anne’s unique locale. Enjoy big bao buns, fried gyozas, and tempura from the all-day menu, or savor seared Wagyu beef from the yakitori grill or freshly pressed sushi rolls and sashimi at the lively sushi bar.

The Golden Lion, a classic across the Cunard fleet, is set to offer ship patrons tasty pints of beer, a delicious Sunday roast, traditional pub dishes, and a plethora of innovative twists on well-loved pub favorites, all curated by the renowned Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux.

Aranya’s Indian cuisine, on the other hand, will highlight the rich flavors of various regions in India, including Kerala and Goa. With creative reimaginations of traditional Indian dishes, from fruit chutneys to perfumed rice to spiced sauces, guests can indulge in a fun exploration of classic Indian gastronomy at its finest.

Queen Anne’s Maiden Voyage

Queen Anne’s inaugural journey will be a 7-night itinerary from Southampton to Lisbon, Portugal, on May 3, 2024, with a captivating stopover in La Coruña, Spain, along the way. The ship’s Royal Court Theatre will come alive every evening during this maiden voyage, with exclusive premier performances tailored exclusively for Cunard.

Aranya Restaurant Render (Image Credit: Cunard)

Throughout the rest of the 2024 sailing season, Queen Anne will visit many different exotic destinations, including the Canary Islands in Spain, the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, and the Baltic and North Seas on a widely varied itineraries.

Additionally, the ship will traverse the Mediterranean and Southern Europe, with visits to locations in Italy, Spain (including the picturesque Spanish island of Mallorca), and, of course, Portugal.

Of special note will be the new vessel’s first transatlantic cruise, scheduled for January 7, 2025, sailing from Hamburg, Germany to New York. This first crossing is the initial leg of Queen Anne‘s maiden world voyage, a 112-night adventure that will span the globe just as the ship’s specialty dining offerings offer global culinary tours on every sailing.