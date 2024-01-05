Cunard Line Reviving Its Le Gavroche at Sea With Michelin-Starred Chef

For cruising fans with a taste for Michelin stars and Norwegian cuisine, Cunard Line is reviving its Le Gavroche residencies at sea this year starring chef Michel Roux. The renowned chef will oversee culinary programs during four Norwegian Fjord voyages in 2024.

Famed Chef Michel Roux Hosting Culinary Residences at Sea

Cunard Line’s exclusive Le Gavroche begins on June 2, 2024, aboard the cruise line’s flagship Queen Mary 2. Two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux will close his London Le Gavroche restaurant to supervise the four residences at sea.

The two residences aboard Queen Mary 2 are five nights with an additional charge for the 60 diners, who will be treated to a five-course tasting menu focused on seafood from Norway. The series is partnered with the Norwegian Seafood Council. The events will be held in Queen Mary 2‘s The Verandah restaurant, traditionally a steakhouse venue.

“It is an absolute privilege to bring Le Gavroche to Cunard’s Queens, reuniting with their hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we strive to create menus inspired by the treasures of Norwegian cuisine,” Roux said. “My ongoing partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council allows us to ensure every dish tells a story of the nation’s natural beauty.”

Read Also: Cunard Announces Special Event Cruises for 2024

During the Le Gavroche voyages, Roux also will speak to guests in the ship’s Royal Court Theatre, where he’ll entertain with stories from his decades-long career in the fine dining industry.

Roux is the son of famed chef Albert Roux, who opened the French restaurant Le Gavroche in London in 1967. It was the first restaurant in the UK to win three Michelin stars – the culinary industry’s highest mark – which it held from 1982 to 1993.

Le Gavroche Residences Sailings Set for Queen Mary 2 and Queen Anne

Roux’s four Le Gavroche residences begin with Queen Mary 2, which sails on June 2 from Southampton, England. The 7-night voyage includes stops in Skjolden and Olden in Norway, followed by Zeebrugge (Bruges) in Belgium before returning to England on June 9.

A second residency aboard Queen Mary 2 is set to depart Hamburg, Germany, on August 6, 2024, with stops in the Norwegian towns of Alesund, Andalsnes, Olden, and Bergen before finishing in Hamburg again on August 14.

Michel Roux will partner with Cunard (Photo Credit: Cunard Line)

The final two Le Gavroche residences will take place aboard Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, which is set to first sail in May 2024.

A five-night takeover with Le Gavroche – served in Queen Anne‘s Sir Samuel dining room – departs on August 11. This event can accommodate 50 diners. The voyage departs Southampton with stops in the Norwegian towns of Stavanger, Olden, Geiranger, and Haugesund before returning to England on August 18.

Roux completes his 2024 takeovers with another sailing on Queen Anne on September 1. The voyage departs Southampton with stops at Haugesund, Nordfjordeid, Geiranger, and Bergen in Norway and returns to England on September 8.

Michelin Chef Planning Special Menus for Queen Anne

The Le Gavroche news from Cunard follows an August 2023 announcement that Roux will create a gala menu for Queen Anne‘s Queens Grill and Princess Grill restaurants. The chef is also planning a new Golden Lion menu featuring pub favorites with a refined culinary twist.

Queen Anne, Cunard Line’s newest ship, is scheduled to sail in May 2024. She is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard in northeastern Italy, where the Cunard Line ship Queen Elizabeth also was built.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Cunard Line)

Read also: Cunard Announces 50 Exclusive Shore Experiences for Queen Anne

Construction of the Pinnacle-class Queen Anne was first announced in September 2017, with her maiden season planned for 2022. That schedule was pushed back to 2024 after the COVID pandemic shut down the cruise industry.

Queen Anne will offer its 3,000 guests five alternative dining options, each available at an additional cost. In addition to the Sir Samuel’s steakhouse and The Golden Lion pub, options include the Mediterranean-inspired Tramonto, the Japanese-themed Aji Wa, and Aranya’s Indian-based dishes.

Her maiden, 7-night voyage from Southampton will include stops in La Coruna, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal. Future sailings include more than 60 ports of call in 16 countries.