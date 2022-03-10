Cunard Line is Returning to Alaska for the First Time Since 2019

Cunard Line is ready to offer an exciting and distinctive season in Alaska with Queen Elizabeth setting sail in the region this summer. Now that Canadian authorities have opened the way for a return to cruise travel in Canada, the cruise line is bringing its unique brand of luxury and signature service to The Last Frontier.

Queen Elizabeth to Sail Alaska in 2022 and 2023

Returning to the region for the first time since 2019, Cunard Line is offering a range of Alaskan itineraries aboard the Vista-class Queen Elizabeth this summer. The 7-10 night itineraries, available in May, June, and July, will sail round-trip from Vancouver, visiting popular ports such as Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Haines, and the Hubbard Glacier, depending on the sailing date.

Each voyage will also include plenty of sailing days to enjoy the spectacular Alaskan scenery, and enrichment programs onboard will give guests even more insights into the unique history and culture of the region.

“Amidst the myriad choices, Cunard’s signature voyage offering, in tandem with the wild frontier of Alaska, is uniquely captivating and distinctive in many ways,” said Jamie Paiko, vice president of Sales, Cunard North America. “Guests enjoy the line’s hallmark experiences and amenities in a large ship environment but with fewer guests on ships of her size. And this year we are excited to debut our new ‘Ice White Ball’ with ‘Taste of Alaska’ Gala dining menu.”

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

The ship will sail a coastal transit from Los Angeles to Vancouver on May 30, 2022, and begin sailing in Alaska on June 5. At the end of the season in July, Queen Elizabeth will sail down the west coast, providing guests the option to join the ship in San Francisco and in Los Angeles, to journey onward through the Panama Canal.

That sailing will leave Vancouver on July 21, 2022, and will visit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas Costa Rica; and Oranjestad, Aruba, before arriving in Fort Lauderdale on August 9. After that cruise, Queen Elizabeth will move to Europe for the fall and winter season.

Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to sail in Alaska again in 2023 with an expanded series of longer, 7-12 night sailings, also from Vancouver.

To welcome guests back to Alaska with enticing deals, Cunard Line is offering a “Sailing Soon Savings” promotion, with rates as low as $899 per person for balcony staterooms for 2022 sailings. Bookings are also open for the 2023 sailings.

Health and Safety Protocols in Place

Bringing Queen Elizabeth back to Canada is possible because Canadian authorities have recently detailed their health and safety protocols to allow a safe resumption of cruising. The guidelines are similar to those the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have created for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters, though there are some differences, particularly in pre-travel testing protocols and proper testing windows.

Photo By: Cunard Line

Guests should review protocols before their voyages to be sure they are prepared with proper documentation.

Cunard Line has already committed to adapting protocols as needed to remain in compliance with local authorities, and to take whatever measures are necessary to keep guests, crew members, and local port communities safe.

In the days since Canadian authorities released their travel guidelines, other major cruise lines have happily opened bookings and confirmed plans for their Alaska seasons. Princess Cruises will be operating six cruise ships in the region in 2022, while Holland America Line will operate not only Alaska cruises on the west coast, but also Canada and New England itineraries on the east coast.