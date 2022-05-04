Cunard Line Announces 110 Sailings, Queen Anne Maiden Itineraries

Cunard Line has announced its itinerary lineup for 2023 and 2024, including the highly-anticipated maiden itineraries of its first new ship in more than a decade, Queen Anne. More than 110 international sailings are scheduled, visiting 126 unique ports in 51 countries.

Cunard Unveils Queen Anne Sailings

The highly anticipated new ship from Cunard Line, the Pinnacle-class Queen Anne, will set sail on her maiden 7-night voyage roundtrip from Southampton on January 4, 2024, with an overnight call in Lisbon and two days at sea before and after the port to luxuriate in all the new vessel will offer.

As the line’s first new ship since Queen Elizabeth debuted in 2010, Queen Anne will feature an updated appearance and modernized details, while still paying homage to the line’s rich nautical history.

The ship will offer 15 restaurants featuring global tastes, plus exclusive suites and the widest selection of fitness, beauty, thermal, and spa facilities on any Cunard vessel.

On her return to Southampton, the newest queen will be joined by two of her sister ships, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria. This will be the first time these three ships come together – a fitting end to a maiden voyage sure to be filled with celebratory moments.

Following her maiden voyage, Queen Anne will continue sailing from Southampton for her inaugural season, calling at more than 32 ports across the world.

Itineraries will include explorations of the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Northern Europe, as well as a 12-night Westbound Transatlantic Crossing to depart January 27, 2024 to bring the ship to North America for the first time.

“Announcing each new voyage program for Cunard is always exciting, but this year is even more so,” said Matt Gleaves, Cunard Vice President, Commercial, North America. “Guests will be able to choose itineraries across four magnificent ships in the fleet for the first time since 1999.”

Amazing Itineraries for All 4 Queens

In addition to the inaugural season for Queen Anne, the other Cunard Line ships will also feature stunning options for discerning travelers. Together, the four ships will offer voyages ranging from two-night city breaks to a 108-night world voyage.

“Each ship offers a unique experience with distinct itineraries,” said Gleaves. “Queen Elizabeth [will sail] out of Australia and Japan, and Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2 will both sail world voyages, one with a full circumnavigation and one exploring the finest destinations across the Mediterranean, Asia, Australia, and Africa.”

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

The Vista-class Queen Victoria will offer a 107-night, full circumnavigation World Voyage in 2024, departing Southampton on January 11. The ship will sail westbound to North America, including a transit of the Panama Canal, onwards to Australia, Asia, and returning to Europe via South Africa. The full itinerary will visit 32 unique destinations, such as San Francisco, Fiji, and Hong Kong.

Queen Mary 2, the world’s only true ocean liner, will set off from Southampton on her own 108-night World Voyage on the same date as her sister ship, January 11, 2024. The liner will sail to the Mediterranean, Asia via the Suez Canal, and Australia before returning to Europe via South Africa, arriving back in Southampton on April 28.

Further itinerary details of both World Voyages are still being finalized, and bookings will open for these outstanding sailings on May 25, 2022.

Following the summer season in Barcelona, the Vista-class Queen Elizabeth will briefly relocate to Singapore in November 2022 before starting her Australian residency in December.

She will offer a series of short break and roundtrip voyages from Melbourne and Sydney, including a Christmas and New Year voyage to New Zealand, a 10-night exploration of Queensland, and a 14-night voyage calling in the South Pacific.

From the bustle of vibrant cities and beauty of tropical shores to the wonder of historic treasures and wonders of the world, the inspiring new itineraries from Cunard bring an ocean of opportunities for travelers to explore all corners of the world aboard these iconic ships and with Cunard Line’s world-renowned service.