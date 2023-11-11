Cunard Fans to Sail Every Queen Including Two Retired Ships

Two passionate Cunard Line fans, Mark Eden and Jay Cadiramen, have plans to sail all six existing Cunard Line ships in 2024, including two retired vessels. But just how does one go about such travel arrangements, and why?

Australian Couple to Visit All Cunard Ships

Many cruise travelers “collect” cruise ships, seeking to enjoy their favorites, try out all the ships in their preferred class, or sail aboard every vessel from their closest homeport. One Australian couple, however, is going to visit every ship in one of the world’s most prestigious, longest-operating cruise lines – including two retired vessels.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Eden and Cadiramen have a personal history connected to Cunard Line, as well as a passion for cruising and the formality of the line’s ambiance.

Their travel plans began in 2018, with the idea of a transatlantic cruise – a once-in-a-lifetime cruise for many passengers – for Eden’s birthday in 2023. From there, the couple’s travel plans grew from one ship to the next, to the next, to the next.

“One thing led to another – this ridiculous scenario of ‘Oh, let’s add another trip. Let’s do another one. Let’s do the Queen Mary in Los Angeles beforehand. And maybe we can go around the world following the ships,’” said Eden. “It just sort of grew from there and I kept saying to Jay, ‘I’ve got an idea; what about if we …’ And every time, he said, ‘Yeah, sounds great to me.’”

The couple has sailed with Cunard several times already, preferring suites for the luxurious experience and extra benefits to make each experience a truly memorable one.

Queen Victoria Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ATGImages)

The epic trip to enjoy six Cunard ships will begin aboard Queen Elizabeth‘s Friday, December 22, 2023 departure, a 14-night holiday sailing covering both Christmas and New Year’s. That voyage departs from Melbourne, Australia and visits top destinations in New Zealand, including Fjordland National Park, Wellington, New Plymouth, Bay of Islands, and Auckland, before returning to Melbourne.

The next leg of the couple’s Cunard quest isn’t until June 2024, when they will visit Long Beach, California to stay aboard the famed Queen Mary, a retired vessel permanently docked and repurposed as a hotel and event center.

After that, Eden and Cadiramen will enjoy a transatlantic cruise aboard Queen Mary 2, then board the upcoming Queen Anne for her 7-night first visit to the Norwegian fjords, roundtrip from Southampton.

The couple will sail on the last of the line’s active vessels, Queen Victoria, on a 7-night Adriatic and Mediterranean itinerary, experiencing the best of Italian destinations.

Finally, Eden and Cadiramen will fly to Dubai – where they lived previously – to stay aboard the famous QE2, which retired in 2008 and has also been repurposed as a hotel that opened for guests in 2018, just as the couple began their epic travel plans.

Personal Connections

It isn’t just the thrill of visiting all the active ships – sailing and non-sailing alike – that has driven Eden and Cadiramen to plan these amazing travels.

Eden’s father was chief engineer aboard the Cunard liner Caronia (in service from 1949 to 1968), and also worked aboard Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth. Eden grew up surrounded by all things Cunard, and the couple took their first Cunard cruise in 2015.

Photo Credit: Philip Schubert / Shutterstock

They enjoy the shows, the luxurious spa facilities, the formality of the evening dress code, and the overall classic, elegant atmosphere of the ships.

And they are in for a treat indeed, not only sailing aboard all the ships, but enjoying all the amazing amenities of the first Cunard ship to join the fleet in more than a decade. Queen Anne will feature five unique specialty dining restaurants, and her spa facilities and wellness programming will be unlike anything on the other Cunard ships.

