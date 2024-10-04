Cuban Ballet to Perform Exclusively on Queen Victoria

Get ready to plié across the seas as Cunard Line welcomes the world-renowned Acosta Danza ballet company.

The celebrated Cuban ballet company, Acosta Danza, founded by world-renowned ballerina Carlos Acosta, is set to bring its contemporary ballet performances to Cunard’s Mediterranean voyages.

The company will be embarking on a 6-week residency aboard Queen Victoria from May 26 to July 7, 2025.

Acosta Danza will perform two exclusive shows daily during the residency aboard the 2,061-passenger vessel. The titles will be revealed closer to the date.

“We are delighted to partner with Acosta Danza for what promises to be an extraordinary residence on board Queen Victoria next summer,” said Cunard President Katie McAlister.

Said Carlos Acosta, “Bringing Acosta Danza to Queen Victoria next year is an exciting new chapter for our company. We’re so excited to showcase our passion for Cuban culture and contemporary ballet with Cunard’s guests.”

Along with the performances, passengers aboard the 90,049-gross-ton Queen Victoria will have the chance to participate in interactive workshops and attend panel discussions with the company’s artists in the ship’s Royal Court Theatre.

“Our all-new productions during this residency will be a unique blend of precision and flair, where we shall aim to defy expectation with every step on stage,” Acosta added.

Acosta Danza was founded with the mission of nurturing and developing Cuba’s young dance talent. Blending classical and contemporary genres with Cuban influences, the company is known for pushing artistic boundaries.

Additionally, the biographical film “Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story” will be screened both in the Royal Court Theatre and on stateroom televisions. The film gives a deeper insight into Acosta’s journey from Havana to international acclaim, offering even more insight into the exclusive offering.

“As one of the world’s leading contemporary ballet companies, their artistry will add a captivating new dimension to our Mediterranean voyages,” said McAlister.

Ballet at Sea

The new residency is designed to bring Cunard Line guests an opportunity to experience world-class ballet while cruising through some of Europe’s most picturesque destinations.

Queen Victoria (Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis)

Queen Victoria’s summer voyages in the Mediterranean in 2025 kick off in May when the British-based cruise line repositions the ship from Southampton, England, to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, on an 8-day voyage departing May 4, 2025.

Itineraries will vary from roundtrip cruises or travel between Rome and Istanbul, Turkey; Trieste, Italy; or Barcelona, Spain. Port calls will include in Cephalonia, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Although the ballet will only remain on Queen Victoria through July 7, 2025, the Mediterranean itineraries will continue through October 2025.

Acosta Danza’s residency aboard the Queen Victoria continues Cunard’s tradition of partnering with world-class artistic talent. Cunard has also partnered with acclaimed theatre producer David Pugh for a unique collaboration to launch two stage shows, “Noël Coward’s Brief Encounter” and “Shirley Valentine.”

In 2024, Cunard premiered the Olivier Award-winning “Pride and Prejudice” on board Queen Victoria’s sister ship Queen Anne, following its success on the West End in London.

As Cunard’s newest ship, debuting in May 2024, the 113,000-gross-ton Queen Anne also welcomed the legendary Andrea Bocelli during its naming ceremony in Liverpool.