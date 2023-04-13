Crystal is Back With Another World Cruise

After much anticipation, Crystal Cruises has finally announced that it will take passengers around the world next year, offering the chance to visit scores of destinations over the course of over 100 days on a newly renovated gem of the ultra-luxurious fleet.

Two versions of this once-in-a-lifetime adventure setting sail from either side of the United States are available now to book.

2024 World Cruise On Board the Crystal Serenity

The newly renovated Crystal Serenity will undertake the global adventure. Departing from either Miami, Florida, or San Diego, California, voyagers will embark on a 125-night world cruise with the option to add a segment through the Panama Canal that would bring the trip to a total of 141 nights.

During the world cruise, the Serenity will make stops at 62 destinations in 29 different countries. Passengers will visit island paradises, ancient landmarks, and long-romanticized landscapes from French Polynesia to the French Riviera, including stops at Australia and New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore, India and Egypt, as well as Jordan, Italy and others.

But more awaits the globetrotters besides the itinerary, along with a celebration reception, special gala dinners, and events both onboard and shoreside.

Crystal is prepared to give World Cruise guests special benefits such as a $1,000 per person air credit and an “As You Wish” onboard credit of $1,500 per person (based on double occupancy). Exclusive additional savings also await Crystal Society Members, but only for a limited time.

Bringing over six decades of world-traveling experience, Fernando Barroso de Oliveira has been named Crystal’s 2024 World Cruise Ambassador.

“I am honored to serve as the 2024 World Cruise Ambassador,” said Barroso de Oliveira. “I am so looking forward to hosting our guests throughout the voyage sharing my expertise and ensuring every encounter is exceptional.”

“Experiencing world wonders such as the pyramids of Egypt, Petra in Jordan, Ephesus in Turkey or the Colosseum in Rome while enjoying unique shore excursions curated by Abercrombie & Kent will be an experience of a lifetime,” he added. “Throughout the course of their voyage, guests will be treated to the unparalleled service, world-class dining and entertainment that had made Crystal an award-winning cruise line for nearly 30 years.”

Preparations are Underway

The Crystal Serenity is undergoing “an extensive refurbishment” at the shipyards in Trieste, Italy, with a debut in Marseille currently set for July 31.

Several enhancements are expected to be added to the 68,870-ton ship, including new entertainment and events, updated suites that are larger and decorated with artisanal finishes, a revamped gym and spa, as well as cutting-edge wellness for the 740 passengers. There will also be a pickleball court.

Continuing a 30-year legacy of delivering exceptional, luxurious, and award-winning travel experiences, Crystal is known the world over for its voyages.

The Crystal brand, as well as the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, were acquired by Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group in 2022, and the partnership looks to the horizons to manifest a future of “Exceptional Suites, Exceptional Service, Exceptional Dining, and Exceptional Experiences.“