Crystal Cruises to Launch Casino de Monte-Carlo at Sea

Crystal Cruises is partnering with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) to introduce the first-ever Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea.

The exclusive venture will debut onboard the Crystal Symphony during its Chairmen’s Cruise, which launches from Venice, Italy, on November 14, 2024. It also joins Crystal Serenity in December, ahead of a full fleet-wide expansion.

Crystal Symphony Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: yanchi1984)

The prestigious SBM, based in Monaco, manages and operates a range of casinos, spas, nightclubs, restaurants, and hotels in the principality found on the Mediterranean Sea. Its most famous property is the Casino de Monte-Carlo, a world-renowned gambling and entertainment complex synonymous with Monaco’s glamour.

The introduction of the Casino de Monte-Carlo marks an opulent expansion for Crystal. The onboard casino will feature a variety of gaming options, including slot machines, blackjack, and roulette, in an environment set to mirror Monte-Carlo’s land-based casinos.

“We are excited to join forces with Crystal to deliver the unique Casino de Monte-Carlo experience at sea,” said Pascal Camia, chief international development officer of Monte-Carlo SBM. “With our combined expertise, we are confident that we will provide a gaming moment unlike any other in the cruise industry.”

The new casino will span over 1,000 square feet and be located where the current Bridge Lounges are found on both Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity. Subsequently, the Bridge Lounge will be relocated to the Library on Crystal Serenity and to The Lounge on Crystal Symphony, the latter the previous site of the original casino.

Said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, which owns Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, “At Crystal, like at Monte-Carlo SBM, guest satisfaction and enjoyment are paramount, and this alliance with Casino de Monte-Carlo underscores our dedication to fulfilling their wishes and exceeding their expectations.”

Refurbishment Enhances to Elevate Guest Experience

A&K Travel Group, an affiliate of the Abercrombie & Kent luxury travel brand, acquired the 51,044-gross-ton Crystal Symphony and 68,870-gross-ton Crystal Serenity in 2022 after the bankruptcy of their former owner, Genting Group, which also owns Resorts World Cruises.

The 2023 relaunch of the ships, on July 31 for Crystal Serenity and September 1 for Crystal Symphony, followed comprehensive refurbishments, notably including the expansion of staterooms, resulting in a decrease in passenger capacity.

Crystal Serenity’s capacity was reduced from 1,040 to 740 guests, and Crystal Symphony’s from 960 to 606. The changes enhanced the guest experience by offering more spacious and luxurious accommodations.

Crystal Serenity Cruise Ship

However, the multi-million expansions also facilitated the removal of casinos from the ships. Levis highlighted feedback from guests indicating a strong preference for their return. A&K Travel Group is responding to this demand by reintroducing casinos onboard through the new partnership with Monte-Carlo SBM.

The new Monte-Carlo Casinos will also be added to Crystal’s four new ships joining the expanding fleet by 2029.

Guests sailing on the upcoming 10-night Chairman’s Cruise will be the first to experience the new casino while also enjoying special events, lectures, and interactions with Geoffrey Kent, founder and chairman emeritus of Abercrombie & Kent, and Manfredi Lefebvre, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group.

Sailing from Venice to Athens, Greece, the Chairman’s Cruise will call on destinations in the Adriatic Sea and the Mediterranean, including Zadar, Hvar, Dubrovnik, and Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; and Corfu, Argostoli, and Heraklion, Greece.