Crystal Cruises Reschedules Chairmen’s Cruise

Crystal revealed the new departure date for its 2024 Chairmen’s Cruise, a unique and festive voyage that enables guests to rub elbows with the top executives behind the ultra-luxury line. Special events, lectures, and more will enrich the 10-night sailing, now planned for November 14, 2024, from Venice to Athens.

Guests Can Interact With Line’s Top Executives

Guests who book the 2024 Chairmen’s Cruise aboard Crystal’s luxury ship Crystal Symphony will sail alongside travel industry pioneers Manfredi Lefebvre, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group, and Geoffrey Kent, founder and chairman emeritus of Abercrombie & Kent.

In 2022, A&K Travel Group purchased Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity following the bankruptcy of Crystal’s former owner, Genting Group. Abercrombie & Kent is an iconic luxury travel brand, and Lefebvre is the former owner of ultra-luxe line Silversea Cruises. He sold the cruise line to Royal Caribbean Group in 2020.

Both ships and the cruise line were relaunched in 2023 following major refurbishments of the vessels. The biggest change was the enlargement of staterooms and, as a result, both ships accommodate fewer guests than they previously did.

The 68,870-gross ton Crystal Serenity now has a maximum guest capacity of 740, down from 1,040 passengers, while the 51,044-gross ton Crystal Symphony accommodates 606, down from 960 passengers.

The 2024 Chairmen’s Cruise will feature meet-and-greets with the executives, lectures, and other special activities as the ship sails from Venice to destinations in the Adriatic Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, including Zadar, Hvar, Dubrovnik, and Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; and Corfu, Argostoli, and Heraklion, Greece, before concluding in Athens.

Crystal Symphony Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: yanchi1984)

“I’m excited to be aboard Crystal Symphony and share my passion for exploration and adventure with fellow travelers on this remarkable journey,” said Manfredi Lefebvre, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group.

“Geoffrey Kent is a true pioneer in the travel industry and, since our partnership began last year with the purchase of Crystal and returning to the water this summer, we are continuing to see tremendous growth for both brands,” Lefebvre added.

Guests will be treated to gala entertainment experiences, such as “Icons In Concert,” “Crystal on Broadway,” the Elton John Tribute show “Rocket Man,” and a series of lively cabaret shows. Enrichment offerings will feature technology classes, golf instruction, and ballroom dance lessons.

“This voyage reflects our dedication to providing our guests with unique and enriching experiences, especially iconic land adventures, that elevate the Crystal brand,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

Crystal’s original 2024 Chairmen’s Cruise originally was to operate from April 2 to 8 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Rhodes, Greece but was canceled due to ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region.

Crystal Cruise Fares Cover Most Onboard Amenities

Cruise fares on Crystal ships cover many services and amenities, including all beverages, gratuities, butler service in all staterooms and suites, WiFi access, and one reservation per cabin to the popular specialty dining venues Osteria d’ Ovidio and Umi Uma. One restaurant, the Vintage Room, featuring gala menus with wine pairings, carries an up-charge.

Osteria d’ Ovidio, serving Italian cuisine, is named for executive chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, while Umi Uma specializes in Japanese-Peruvian dishes. Other specialty restaurants are Waterside Restaurant, serving American favorites, The Bistro, offering French dishes, and Trident Grill, a poolside venue where dining is al fresco.

The ships’ five stateroom categories are Crystal Penthouse Suite, Penthouse Suite, Penthouse, Deluxe Stateroom with Verandah, and Deluxe Stateroom with Window. The cruise fare does not cover excursions.