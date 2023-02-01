Crystal Cruises Relaunches and Will Begin Sailing This Summer

Crystal Cruises, under the guardianship of the A&K Travel Group, has officially relaunched with a new name and vision, “Crystal – Exceptional at Sea.” The relaunch marks the beginning of an innovative era for the cruise line, with a newly refurbished website and brand image.

The Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, two of the most beloved vessels in the industry, will set sail on 2023 and 2024 voyages, offering guests a luxurious and exceptional experience at sea. Both cruise ships have been extensively refurbished with bigger suites and space for fewer guests onboard.

Reimagined Suites and Guest Rooms

Last year, the A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and its two most beloved vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, from the bankrupt Genting Group.

Crystal Cruises officially announced the relaunch of the iconic cruise line with two refurbished cruise ships, a brand new website, and a new vision: “Crystal – Exceptional at Sea.” Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony have been entirely revamped to provide guests with a luxurious and spacious cruise experience.

Photo Credit: Ronald Rampsch / Shutterstock

Crystal has lowered the maximum number of guests onboard to offer more space for those onboard and raised the guest-to-staff ratio to nearly 1:1, ensuring a personalized and friendly experience.

The 68,870 gross ton Crystal Serenity now has a maximum guest capacity of 740, down from 1,040 passengers. The 51,044 gross ton Crystal Symphony now has a guest capacity of 606, down from 960 passengers.

Both ships’ suites and guest rooms have been made more spacious, with elevated detail and contemporary craftsmanship. Guests can expect to find marble quarried from Italy, modern furnishings, and fine cotton linens in each suite.

The options for rooms by type on both ships include the Crystal Penthouse Suite, Junior Crystal Penthouse Suite, Sapphire Veranda Suite, Sapphire Ocean View Suite, Aquamarine Veranda Suite, Double Guest Room with Veranda, Double Guest Room with Ocean View, and Single Guest Room with Ocean View.

Exceptional Dining and Service

With nine dining options and six bars on each ship, guests will have ample opportunities to experience a range of dining options and enjoy outstanding cuisine.

The award-winning complimentary food and beverage program has been designed to bring authentic dining experiences with efficient and personalized service no matter when and where you eat.

Local guest chefs will add diversity and local flavors to the dining experiences, and the cruise line has a “what you want when you want it” ethos, ensuring guests feel at home while they are at sea.

Exciting Itineraries, Shore Excursions, Entertainment, and Activities

The Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will embark on itineraries worldwide, immersing guests in incredible locations. Voyages will travel throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

“I am delighted to announce that Crystal is reborn, with Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony reimagined and enhancements made to every part of our guests’ journey,” said Crystal president Jack Anderson.

“Palatial suites, spacious verandas, and guest rooms have been rolled out on both ships, reducing overall guest capacity. Personalized service – long a Crystal signature – has been elevated further. Local experts at Abercrombie & Kent have planned memorable experiences in each destination to guarantee beyond-the-guidebook access.”

The spa and gym have been refurbished, and the Wimbledon courts on both ships will host both paddle tennis and pickleball. A refreshed approach to entertainment and events programming has been developed, ensuring guests enjoy a diverse range of activities during their voyage.

First Cruises Sail July & September

Travel advisors and guests with open deposits have exclusive access to an early booking window beginning Wednesday, February 1, while voyages will go on sale to the general public later this month.

The first sailing will be a 12-day Mediterranean cruise for the Crystal Serenity on July 31 from Marseille. The ship will sail to Lisbon and stop in Portofino, Italy; Monaco; Corsica, France; Barcelona, Cartagena, Malaga, Spain; and Portimao, Portugal.

Crystal Symphony‘s first cruise will be a 7-day Mediterranean cruise scheduled to depart on September 1 from Athens, Greece. The ship will visit Santorini, Patmos, and Kos, Greece, followed by a visit to Izmir, Turkey, and an overnight in Istanbul.