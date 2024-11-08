Crystal Cruises Finalizes Order of Third New-Build

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and ultra-luxury line Crystal have finalized another ship order that adds a third new-build to the cruise line’s growing fleet.

The finalization of the order was announced on November 7, 2024, after the cruise line exercised an option that was included in a two-ship order signed in June 2024.

Crystal currently operates two ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. With the two ship orders from June and the third just revealed, the cruise line will more than double its fleet, to five vessels.

Delivery of the first new-build is slated for spring 2028. No handover timeline has yet been announced for the second ship or for this latest option. However, it is likely that the second and third new ships will debut within about three years after the first delivery.

“This order underscores Fincantieri’s continued leadership in the high-tech shipbuilding sector, with a focus on innovative, sustainable units designed to meet the evolving demands of the cruise market,” Fincantieri said in its announcement.

The shipbuilder, which also is a leader in environmentally friendly power-source technologies, such as liquified natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen, believes the Crystal order solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner of the cruise industry.

Like the first two ships in the order, the vessel just optioned will be 61,800 gross tons and have capacity for 690 guests. The all-suite, all-balcony ships will feature interior designs by world-class firms.

Crystal, at the time of the two-ship order, confirmed it was working with the Italy-based interior design and architectural firms Studio Ibsen and Gem Cruise Ships Design. These designers also had headed the refurbishments of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony in 2023.

The refits were significant, and included lowering the ships’ guest capacity in order to combine some staterooms and create larger accommodations.

When the vessels emerged from their dry dock refits, the 68,870-gross ton Crystal Serenity had a maximum guest capacity of 740, down from 1,040 passengers, and the 51,044-gross ton Crystal Symphony had a guest capacity of 606, down from 960 passengers.

Crystal is owned by Abercrombie & Kent, which acquired the popular brand and two of its three ocean ships in 2022, after former owner Genting Hong Kong went bankrupt.

New Crystal Cruises Ship Render

A third ship, Crystal Endeavor, was sold to luxe line Silversea Cruises and renamed Silversea Endeavour.

Crystal had also operated several river cruise ships, but they were not included in the sale to Abercrombie & Kent. The new Crystal brand — “Crystal – Exceptional at Sea,” was officially launched in February 2023.

Shipyard Celebrates Another Major Order in 2024

Fincantieri is flush with orders for new cruise ships. Besides the new Crystal order, its most recent order came in late October 2024 when it revealed that Viking Cruises ordered two ships and placed options for four more. The first of the new-builds will enter service in 2030.

Read Also: Cruise Myths Debunked: What You Truly Should Know

Carnival Cruise Line in July 2024 announced that it ordered three new ships from Fincantieri, with estimated deliveries in 2029, 2031, and 2033. All three ships are to be about 230,000 gross tons and will represent a new class of ship for the line.

In April 2024, Fincantieri inked a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to build eight ships for the company’s three brands — four for Norwegian Cruise Line, and two each for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Staggered deliveries of the vessels are slated for 2026 through 2036.