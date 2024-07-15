Crystal Cruises Announces Two Special Sailings for Wellness

Crystal Cruises announced two dedicated wellness cruises will take place this December 2024 aboard the recently refurbished Crystal Symphony. The sailings, spanning from December 1 to 14 and December 14 to 23, are designed to offer guests a comprehensive wellness experience with the aid of industry experts.

Each cruise, welcoming just 606 passengers, will feature sessions on healthy aging, functional nutrition, fitness, mental well-being, and detoxification.

Departing from Barcelona on December 1, the first 14-night journey includes calls in Gibraltar, Morrocco, the Canary Islands, and Cape Verde. The subsequent 8-night voyage will begin in Tema, Ghana, on December 14 and conclude in Cape Town, South Africa, with a stop in Namibia.

Crystal Cruises spa (Photo Courtesy: Crystal Cruises)

“We’re so pleased to offer Crystal guests our new wellness retreats at sea, expertly curated in collaboration with some of the best in the health and wellness industry,” said Dalila Roglieri, Crystal’s head nutritionist.

She continued, “It is important that our offerings align with discerning travelers’ evolving tastes and needs, as wellness is at the forefront of so many of our guests’ lives. These voyages will continue to shape a new era of exceptional experiences for Crystal.”

The wellness cruises are designed to cater to health-conscious travelers through a variety of specialized activities and sessions. Both cruises, operated at A&K Travel Group under Abercrombie & Kent leadership, will offer an array of fitness options, including strength and mobility training, spinning, posture workouts, aerobics, and walking sessions.

Additionally, guests can engage in golf instruction, pickleball clinics, and dance classes featuring Rumba, Salsa, Merengue, and Tango.

Each day, participants can also join yoga routines tailored specifically for them and attend lectures by notable speakers in the health and wellness field. The cruises will also incorporate brain exercise programs to stimulate and relax the mind, such as bridge classes and painting lessons.

As dining is a key component of Crystal Symphony—it boasts a collaboration with Michelin-star Master Chef Nobuyuki—a significant aspect of the wellness experience will be culinary offerings. Menus will be developed as a joint effort between Crystal’s culinary team and Roglieri. The focus will be on whole, plant-based dishes and daily meal planning options for fat mass reduction.

Guests can also enjoy in-suite herbal teas and vegetable smoothies designed for intermittent fasting and detox days.

The cruises will offer a range of excursions, including hikes, nature walks, cooking classes, and farm-to-table experiences, to further immerse guests in wellness practices.

Additionally, tailored beauty and health services will be available at the ship’s Aurora Spa, featuring treatments such as acupuncture, aromatherapy, aqua meditation, and cryo-facials.

Expert-Led Sessions

Crystal Cruises’ upcoming wellness retreats will feature an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including Roglieri, a registered nutritionist specializing in dietetics, clinical, and sports nutrition. Her gastronomic collaborations with major food companies like Kellogg, Danone, and Yakult enable her to design nutritious and appealing menus for a global audience.

Photo By: Crystal Cruises

Joining her is Dr. Christine Houghton, a nutrigenomics expert with a PhD and background in biochemistry. As the founder and faculty head of the Institute for Nutrigenomic Medicine in the U.K., Houghton has pioneered educational and training courses and books in clinical nutrigenomics.

Additionally, Jenni Demus, a yoga and mental health specialist, will round out the experience. A successful author, Demus has conducted yoga teacher training in Ashtanga and hatha yoga.

Both cruises are part of specialized repositioning cruises that will take the 51,044-gross-ton Crystal Symphony from summer and fall in the Mediterranean to winter in Asia. Following the wellness offerings, the ship will continue from Cape Town to the Seychelles and arrive in its new homeport of Singapore on January 5, 2025.