Crystal Cruises Announces 2026 Itineraries, Returning to US

Crystal Cruises, which resumed operations in 2023 under A&K Travel Group, has unveiled its 2026 itineraries, featuring a range of global destinations, including Indonesia, Japan, East Africa, and Baja, California, as well as a return to the United States for the first time since 2019.

Key dates for booking these itineraries have also been announced, with individual cruise segments for the first half of 2026 available starting August 27, 2024. All remaining itineraries will open for bookings in early December 2024.

“We recognize that our loyal guests are eagerly awaiting the release of our 2026 itineraries,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “Our team has been diligently working to craft the most exceptional and unforgettable travel experiences for our guests.”

Crystal Symphony Cruise Ship

She added, “We are confident that the upcoming itineraries will exceed expectations and provide unparalleled adventures for all.”

Crystal Symphony, traveling with 606 passengers, will begin 2026 with cruises in Africa and Asia, including Japan’s cherry blossom season. The ship will also head to the US, offering an Alaska season followed by cruises along the East Coast and Canada. The year will conclude with holiday sailings in the Caribbean.

The 740-passenger Crystal Serenity’s 2026 plans include staying in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe after a 135-night World Cruise, covering 70 destinations across 27 countries.

In partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, the itineraries promise unique experiences curated by local experts.

2026 Crystal Cruise Schedule

Crystal Cruises’ 2026 World Cruise aboard Crystal Serenity begins on January 11, 2026, departing from Los Angeles, California. The extensive journey includes stops in the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Key highlights aboard the 68,870-gross-ton ship are visits to New Caledonia, the dramatic landscapes of New Zealand and Australia, and extended stays in major Asian and Middle Eastern cities. The cruise concludes in Rome on May 26, just in time for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Guests who book the World Cruise, which starts at $84,000 per person, receive a business class airfare allowance or credit, $1,500 “As You Wish” shipboard credit, private transfers, and luggage valet.

They also receive unlimited dining at Osteria d’Ovidio and Umi Uma. Additional perks include complimentary laundry and pressing and an initial complimentary onboard medical visit.

Individual cruise segments for the first half 2026 will begin to roll out on August 24, 2024.

In June 2026, the ship will move into the western Mediterranean and then spend July and August traveling along the Atlantic Coast, visiting calls in Spain, Portugal, France, and the British Isles. It will return to the Mediterranean in late August, staying until November.

In mid-November, Crystal Serenity begins its transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean, where it will visit various calls through December before making its Panama Canal crossing and repositioning the ship for 2027.

Meanwhile, the 51,044-gross-ton Crystal Symphony will begin in 2026, visiting the Persian Gulf and traversing around the Indian Ocean. It will enjoy calls in Eastern Africa and Asia in February, moving to Southeast Asia in March.

The ship will then spend three months in Japan before repositioning to Alaska in June, where it stays for the summer.

As it leaves Alaska in August for the Americas, it will make calls along the California coast in August and then spend September enjoying Central and South America. In late September, it will reposition to the East Coast via a Panama Canal crossing.

In October, Crystal Symphony will spend fall amongst the foliage of Canada and New England. Then, in November, it will move to the Caribbean and close out the year in the sunshine.