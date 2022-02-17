Cruises Cancelled in Early 2023 for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

In an email sent to travel partners, Royal Caribbean International has announced that nearly three months’ of sailings in early 2023 will be cancelled for Mariner of the Seas, in order to allow extended time for a planned drydock and renovation. Guests have several options for their altered plans, including full refunds if desired.

Mariner of the Seas Cancelled Sailings

According to the February 16, 2022 email posted by Royal Caribbean Blog, the cancelled sailings extend from January 7 through March 27, 2023.

The affected voyages include 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day cruises that would have called on Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay; 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean sailings visiting Cozumel (4-night) and Costa Maya (5-night, with Cozumel), and 4-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day itineraries visiting Cozumel and CocoCay.

All cruises were departing from Mariner’s homeport, Port Canaveral.

Alternative Options

Guests on the now cancelled sailings have three options to choose from. They can choose to rebook their cruise on one of selected sailings aboard the significantly smaller, Radiance-class Jewel of the Seas with various incentives, they can rebook on any other Royal Caribbean cruise with change fees waived but without incentives, or they can request a full refund if they prefer not to rebook.

Jewel of the Seas (Photo Credit: Enrico Powell / Shutterstock)

Guests rebooking on Jewel of the Seas can choose from six available sailings:

January 14, February 11, or March 11 – 6-night Western Caribbean cruise calling on Nassau, The Bahamas; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Labadee, Haiti

January 28 or February 25 – 6-night Western Caribbean cruise visiting Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico

February 7 – TBD Bahamas and Perfect Day cruise sailing to Nassau and CocoCay

Jewel of the Seas will also be sailing from Port Canaveral for these alternate options.

Guests who rebook on Jewel of the Seas will have their original stateroom category and cruise fare rate protected and will receive onboard credit of $50 for interior, ocean view, and balcony cabins, and $100 for suites, plus an additional $25 per person for third or fourth guests in the same cabins.

Royal Caribbean will also cover up to $200 per guest of non-refundable transportation change fees, such as for airfare, hotels, or rental cars (up to $400 per guest for international travelers).

Guests who choose to rebook on a different Royal Caribbean sailing other than the selected Jewel of the Seas cruises will have their non-refundable change fees waived, and will also receive the same coverage for other transportation change fees.

They will not, however, be eligible for any onboard credit, and will be responsible for any difference in the cruise fare rate. If the fare they select on a new sailing is lower than their original rate, they will be refunded the difference.

Jewel of the Seas (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Differences Between the Ships

It may be tempting to rebook on Jewel of the Seas for a longer voyage visiting more ports, but guests should carefully compare the vessels before deciding. Mariner of the Seas is a Voyager-class ship, weighing in at 139,863-gross tons and able to accommodate 3,114 passengers, whereas Jewel of the Seas is a Radiance-class ship at just 90,090 gross tons and with a capacity of 2,501 passengers.

Mariner last had a significant renovation in 2018, whereas Jewel was upgraded in April 2016, but did have some technical updates completed in 2021.

Since the ships are different classes, their layouts and features do differ. Each vessel offers amazing options for guests to enjoy, including Royal Caribbean favorites such as the rock climbing wall, miniature golf, outdoor movies, the adults-only Solarium, and more.

Jewel of the Seas, however, lacks some newer features that are popular on Mariner of the Seas, such as the FlowRider surf simulator, escape room, and Sky Pad.