Cruises Canceled Due to Carnival Paradise Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise Line notified passengers on August 4, 2022, that their October 2023 cruises aboard Carnival Paradise have been canceled due to the need for the ship to enter dry dock.

While no details were provided about why the ship is being put into dry dock, impacted guests are being offered compensation options.

Multiple Cruises Canceled

Cruises from October 8 through October 26 next year aboard Carnival Paradise have been canceled.

The letter sent to impacted guests states, “In our continuous efforts to enhance our product, Carnival Paradise has now been scheduled for dry dock. As a result, we’re sorry to inform you that your reservation has now been canceled.”

Photo Credit: @makemesmiletwice (Instagram)

The canceled cruises are a series of 4-5 night Western Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, all departing from the Fantasy-class vessel’s homeport of Tampa, Florida. In total, five sailings are now canceled.

According to the dates given, Carnival Paradise will resume sailing for the planned October 30, 2023 departure, a 6-night Western Caribbean sailing calling on Key West, Florida; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Options to Rebook

Guests whose reservations are now canceled can choose to rebook on a comparable sailing at a different date, or even on a different vessel if they prefer. The new booking will carry price protection from the original fare if guests opt for similar accommodations and a sailing that does not exceed the length of the original cruise.

“We have a variety of other cruise alternatives and are confident you will find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of FUN,” the letter reads.

Holiday cruises, sailings to Alaska or Hawaii, European itineraries, and chartered voyages are not eligible for the price protection.

Passengers who choose not to rebook will receive a full refund of their cruise fare as well as any pre-purchased items, such as pre-paid gratuities, Chef’s Table reservations, spa treatments, shore excursions, or drink packages.

Refunds will be returned to the original form of payment but may take up to three weeks to be processed through individual banks. Guests must make their selection by August 18, 2022.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to having you sail with us,” the letter concludes.

Dry Dock Plans

While the letter does not outline what upgrades or renovations are planned for Carnival Paradise during the upcoming 2023 dry dock, it is not unusual for a variety of hotel upgrades to be part of these operations. This may mean updating and replacing all linens, carpeting, lighting, or other upgrades to staterooms and public areas.

Dry dock operations often include larger projects that are difficult to handle while guests are onboard, such as refinishing the open deck spaces, re-theming bars or lounges, or renovating complete spaces into new venues.

Carnival Paradise last had minor refurbishments in October 2021 while out of service for the industry-wide shutdown. Those refurbishments included routine hotel maintenance, cosmetic enhancements, and adding the new red-white-and-blue hull livery to the vessel. The ship was one of the last in Carnival’s fleet to resume service, welcoming guests again on March 12, 2022.

In early 2018, the 71,925-gross-ton vessel had a more extensive month-long dry dock, which added Deck 14 to the ship’s bow, with 36 new suites and oceanview staterooms. The ship’s miniature golf course was also relocated to the new Deck 14, and the WaterWorks aquapark was added to the ship’s aft Veranda Deck (Deck 11).

At that time, the popular Guy’s Burger Joint was added to the ship, along with several other Carnival-branded dining options and bars – the BlueIguana Cantina, RedFrog Rum Bar, and BlueIguana Tequila Bar.