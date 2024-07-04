Cruisers to Face Extra Port Canaveral Traffic for Annual Show

Travelers sailing out of Port Canaveral on Friday, July 5, 2024 will want to permit extra time to arrive at the port because of anticipated traffic and parking difficulties.

The port’s annual “Fireworks at the Port” show is scheduled for Friday from 6-10 p.m., but eager visitors will be arriving much earlier in the day to secure spaces and enjoy the beach and local restaurants before the fireworks spectacular.

Hosted by The Cove Merchants Association and Port Canaveral, the event is free and open to the public, though there is a $15 fee for parking in designated lots. There is no public fireworks viewing from areas near the cruise terminals, but traffic into the area earlier on Friday is sure to be heavier than typical.

Port Canaveral Fireworks Parking Map

Local authorities, including the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, will be coordinating traffic and monitoring the area. Because the event also includes food trucks, a touch-a-truck zone, and other activities, visitors will likely be arriving throughout the day.

Cruise passengers driving to Port Canaveral should note that parking facilities do not typically open for new vehicles until 9:30 a.m. on embarkation day. This gives time for departing vehicles to exit the structures and leave the area, smoothing traffic flow for both incoming and outgoing vehicles.

Electronic and fixed signage on SR 528 and SR A1A will also provide directions around the port area. Cruise travelers should note which terminals their ships are embarking from to ensure they can approach the port appropriately.

Four ships from three different cruise lines are scheduled for Port Canaveral on Friday. Disney Cruise Line’s newest and largest vessel, Disney Wish, will be embarking at Cruise Terminal 8 on the west end of the port, while Carnival Cruise Line’s newly revamped Carnival Glory will be embarking from Cruise Terminal 3, the easternmost terminal.

Royal Caribbean International has two ships at Port Canaveral on Friday. Adventure of the Seas will be embarking from Cruise Terminal 5, the northernmost terminal, while the Oasis-class Allure of the Seas will be embarking from Cruise Terminal 1 next to the middle turning basin.

When all four ships are combined and both embarking and debarking travelers are considered, 37,000 passengers or more may be moving through Port Canaveral on Friday. This does not include crew members, port employees, local merchants, and regular visitors eager to start the weekend early with a day at the beach.

Visitor traffic for the fireworks show may be even bigger than typical after the 2023 event was cancelled due to unforeseen technical difficulties. This may generate renewed interest in the 2024 event, particularly since Friday evening’s forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with very low rain chances and temperatures in the upper 80s – perfect beach day weather.

Cruise Ships May Get Views

It is possible that the cruise ships departing Port Canaveral on Friday may have some limited view of the fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin after dark, weather permitting.

While all four vessels will leave the port several hours before the show begins, guests onboard may still be able to see the colorful bursts depending on overall launch height and how far the ship travels before the show begins.

The planned departure schedule is for Carnival Glory to set sail at 3:30 p.m., Adventure of the Seas at 4 p.m., Allure of the Seas at 4:30 p.m., and Disney Wish at 5 p.m.

Of course, guests onboard each vessel may well be too busy celebrating with sailaway parties, fine dining, welcome aboard shows, comedy performances, and other entertainment and activities to hope for a glimpse of fireworks. Guests aboard Disney Wish will also have their own private fireworks show at the pirate-themed deck party later in their sailing (weather permitting).