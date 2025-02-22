Cruiser Braves Strong Winds While Returning to Cabin

Unfortunately, we can’t all be as graceful as Marilyn Monroe when it is windy — though one cruiser wishes this were the case!

Victoria from @victorias.way on TikTok learned this the hard way – and she shared her harrowing experience with extreme winds on a recent cruise.

While walking back from a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner the experience was anything but graceful.

Victoria, who is primarily known for posting content related to travel safety, had to hold onto the railings tightly as she struggled to get to a lower deck. The video itself looks like a scene out of the movie “Twister” — not a cruise.

This video was filmed on a Royal Caribbean ship around Valentine’s Day — though the the exact ship could not be confirmed.

While most ships try to avoid inclement weather as best as possible — this does not mean they are always in the clear.

Any open areas on a ship’s top deck lack windbreaks — making it less than ideal for passengers during high wind events.

Not only is your hat going to fly off, but larger objects that are not secured can also become projectiles.

In Victoria’s video, the strong wind almost claimed her purse — which she managed to save while getting smacked in the face by her own hair.

Thankfully, the larger objects on the upper deck shown in the video did seem to be secured — as Victoria eventually made it back safely to a lower deck.

Typically, if the wind poses any threat to passenger safety, ships will simply close any affected decks.

However, if they are still open, make sure to secure all of your items — as it is not the time to lay down a towel or wear a floppy sun hat — unless you want to be packing lighter for the trip home.

The wind on the top decks are usually amplified by relative wind speed — meaning that the ship’s speed plus the natural wind combine.

If the ship is moving at 20 knots and the natural windspeed is 20 mph — the wind speed on the exposed top deck would be about 43 mph, which is categorized as a gale force wind.

Bad Weather While on Board

While there are advanced monitoring systems and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data for cruise ships to rely on, mother nature constantly teaches us to expect the unexpected.

TikToker holds onto railings in the wind (Photo Credit: Victorias.way)

So what does happen when ships end up in bad weather — especially when it was not expected?

It might come with some shock — but very little typically happens.

Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas was hit by an unexpected summer storm while departing Port Canaveral in June of 2023. High winds caused deck chairs to go flying and passengers ran for cover.

Minutes later the storm had passed — leaving behind a mess on the ship’s upper decks — but no injuries were reported. While the intensity of the storm was unexpected, Florida is no stranger to sudden changes in weather.

Royal Caribbean trains their crew extensively when it comes to safety measures — such as ensuring that items are properly secured and weather is monitored in real-time.

In case of any unexpected storms, it is best to remain calm, listen to the crew, and follow safety protocols.

Read Also: What to Do Onboard a Cruise Ship in Bad Weather

More recently, Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas was hit by a massive wave generated by hurricane force winds.

This rogue wave was so strong that the ship actually tilted — and caused loose items like plates in the dining rooms to start flying. Some minor injures were reported from this incident — but the captain was able to fix the tilt within minutes.

If the weather is bad at a port, it may be skipped — resulting in extra days at sea or a substitute destination.

Cruises are all about having fun — and staying safe. Make sure to look after yourself on the sea – even in strong (but not uncommon) wind conditions like what Victoria faced.