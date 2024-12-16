SUBSCRIBE
Cruise Vlogger Calls on Cruise CEOs to Give Crew a Day off

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Cruise Ship Crew Members Day Off
Cruise Ship Crew Members Day Off (Photo Credits: Buhay Sa Cruise Ship & Cruise Hive)

Having a day off each month seems like a minimal ask of an employee but a recent post by Rinell Banda, a popular vlogger in the cruise ship crew community, is urging cruises to offer one to crew members.

Banda, the founder of Buhay Sa Cruise Ship with a social media following exceeding 900,000, primarily from the Philippines, shared a video on December 12, 2024, politely calling for better work-life balance.

“To all the amazing CEOs of the cruise ship industry, I have a suggestion that could transform the lives of our hardworking crew members and make our ships even more efficient and happier places to work,” Banda begins.

In the video shared across his platforms, Banda directly addressed cruise industry leaders, advocating for a policy that would give every crew member one full day off per month, bringing to light that most cruise ship workers only receive partial time off.

Banda argues that this arrangement fails to provide the genuine rest and recovery needed to sustain long-term well-being.

“A rested mind and body mean higher energy levels and more creativity,” he said in the video.

He also emphasized that the rest could reduce burnout, leading to better performance and guest satisfaction.

“A day off once a month may seem like a small change, but it could bring huge benefits,” said Banda.

Advocating for Mental and Physical Wellbeing

The video also sheds light on crew members’ sick time, revealing that workers often must take medical leave to deal with the effects of burnout, physical pain, and stress.

“Instead of medical off, please give us a day off,” Banda advocates. “Continuous work without breaks can lead to burnout. A day off offers time to relax, reflect, reset, and connect with their families.”

Cruise lines, even those based in the US, often register their ships in foreign countries, allowing them to adhere to the country’s labor laws of registration. Still, as cruise ships operate in international waters and foreign jurisdictions, ships often use contractual agreements.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which represents and advocates for the global cruise industry, cruise line members adhere to the Seafarer’s Bill of Rights.

These rights state crew members may not exceed 14 work hours in any 24 hours. During seven days, they may not exceed 72 hours. Those same rights also state that “minimum hours of rest shall not be less than 10 hours in any 24-hour period and 77 hours in any seven days.”

Nowhere does it state a crew member, of which there are currently roughly 225,000 sailing on CLIA ships worldwide, is required to have a full day off. 

Carnival Crew
Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

And considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least 7 hours of sleep each day, the minimum time off really only provides a worker with enough time to eat, sleep, and dress.

“Raising our voices for one day off a month is not just about asking for time – it’s about recognizing the importance of mental and physical well-being for those who work tirelessly at sea,” said Banta. “This is a plea for balance, humanity, and respect for the sacrifices we make every single day.”

While some in the industry responded that one day a week would be even better, the posts received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in support of the plea.

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

