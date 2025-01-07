Cruise Tour Company Cancels Entire 2025 Season – But Why?

An independent cruise tour company that has had questionable practices in the past has now cancelled its entire 2025 season with Carnival Cruise Line.

Previously, hundreds of guests have been left without refunds from Sandra O’Leary of Sandra’s Cruise Tours, despite the company’s reassurances of policies. It is unclear whether or not any travelers who have already booked with O’Leary this year will receive refunds.

Sandra’s Cruise Tours announced the cancellation on her website, along with a brief explanation.

“It is with great disappointment I have decided to cancel any tours for the 2025 Season with Carnival. Europe tour operators have changed their policies and most are no longer willing to provide full refund if the ship does not call on port,” O’Leary explained.

“This is not something I wish to entertain. Thank you to all who have enjoyed my tours in the past and look forward to next year should things change.”

O’Leary acts as a middleman for booking shore tours at various destinations. She coordinates with local tour operators to secure excursions, which she then sells to cruise travelers.

What has attracted many travelers to O’Leary’s services is the 100% refund if a ship does not call at a planned port, as can happen in poor weather, in case of mechanical difficulty, or for a wide range of unforeseen circumstances. Theoretically, O’Leary is also onboard each cruise to ensure smooth tours for her clients.

However, the website also notes that “tour refunds will be reduced by expenses incurred by Sandra’s Cruise Tours / Sandra O’Leary.”

These “expenses” are listed as bank charges, postage, currency conversion, penalties assessed by tour operators, credit card fees, and pre-purchased entry tickets. Furthermore, O’Leary also states that the refund policy is not guaranteed.

“I cannot guarantee recovery of any or all of the advance payments made,” the terms and conditions of her website read.

O’Leary requires 50% payment of a tour price at the time of booking, and payment must be made in full no later than 60 days before a ship’s sailing date.

What appears questionable about O’Leary’s 2025 cancellation is that it states the change only applies to Carnival Cruise Line. There is no indication whether or not tours may be provided to guests on other cruise lines, especially since O’Leary gives “Europe tour operators” as the reasoning behind the cancellation.

If that was truly the case, the cancellation should apply to all sailings, regardless of cruise line. At this time, however, there are no active sailings listed on O’Leary’s website for travelers to choose to book tours. Typically, she does operate primarily for Carnival sailings.

It should be noted that O’Leary has not been endorsed by any cruise line that can be confirmed, and she does not offer tours for sale directly through cruise lines.

Do Tour Companies Offer Refunds?

Most independent tour companies do offer some variety of refund for cruise passengers if their ship is unable to call to the expected port. Deposits may be non-refundable or there may be a small fee, which helps the business continue to cover expenses even when they lose tour business.

When booking through a third party, however, travelers may be at the mercy of additional terms and conditions. These types of operators are largely unregulated and it can be difficult for impacted cruise guests to sort out any difficulties concerning refunds – or the lack thereof.

Carnival Cruise Ship in Europe (Photo Credit: denbaim)

Read Also: What You Should Know About Cruise Port Cancellations

In the meantime, cruise lines are not liable for any arrangements made through independent companies or third parties, unless guests book their tours and excursions directly through the cruise line.

When guests do book through the cruise line, they will receive a full, 100% refund for any pre-purchased tours if their ship is unable to visit the port of call. They will also receive a full refund if the ship does visit but the tour is unable to operate, perhaps because a ship is delayed or the port day is changed.

While travelers are always free to make any independent tour arrangements they wish, it is important to thoroughly research tour operators to be sure they are legitimate, reputable businesses.