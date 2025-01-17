Cruise Ship Will Traverse the Legendary Northwest Passage

Polar bears, beluga whales, Inuit ruins. These are among the sights that adventurous cruisers are likely to experience on Seabourn’s roster of Northwest Passage and Canadian Arctic voyages in 2026-27.

The luxury cruise line announced it will operate six cruises to the remote region onboard the expedition ship Seabourn Venture, as she rounds the northern reaches of North America. Sailing between Reykjavik, Iceland, and Anchorage, Alaska, the ship will offer 8- to 24-day itineraries.

The cruises are scheduled to operate between August and October 2026, the optimal time for transiting waterways that are clogged with ice most of the rest of the year.

The temporary melting of sea ice in summer, due to warming global temperatures, enabled commercial ships to access the region on a seasonal basis starting in 2007.

In recent years, more cruise lines have embraced the expedition route, which has grown in popularity as cruise guests seek new destinations and adventure experiences.

A highlight of the 2026-27 season will be the addition of Seabourn’s Image Masters program on the Northwest Passage and Canadian Arctic voyages. Ideal for budding photographers, the program offers a four-day workshop led by a professional nature photographer.

The small-group project includes personalized instruction in camera techniques, photo composition, editing, and other skills. Guests pay a fee to join the workshop, and space is limited to 10 people.

Among the itinerary offerings are two, 24-day Journey Across the Northwest Passage cruises between Reykjavik and Anchorage in August, and a 15-day Wild Labrador Coast: Missions, Fjords & Wilderness, sailing from Reykjavik to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The August 5, 2026 departure calls at Kangerlussuaq, Ilulissat, and Sisimiut, Greenland; Dundas Harbour (Devon Island), Croker Bay, Cambridge Bay Village, and Herschel Island, Canada; and Nome and Anchorage, Alaska, for example.

“The Northwest Passage is one of the most famous and historic routes in the Arctic, and we are excited to give travelers an opportunity to explore this region with Seabourn,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

“Guests will admire towering icebergs, encounter unique wildlife found nowhere else, and immerse themselves in the stories of the daring expeditions that paved the way—all while enjoying Seabourn Venture’s ultra-luxury comforts and services,” Tamis added.

Seabourn Vessel in Greenland (Photo Courtesy: Seabourn)

Seabourn Venture was launched in 2021 and accommodates 264 guests. The PC-6 Polar Class ship had an especially memorable christening. Her naming ceremony was held as she dropped anchor in the Weddel Sea during her maiden voyage to Antarctica in November 2022.

Two longer cruises, the 35-day Glaciers, Fjords & Northwest Passage, from Reykjavik to Anchorage, and the 38-day Northwest Passage & Wild Labrador Coast, from Anchorage to Halifax, provide guests with a choice of eastbound and westbound itineraries.

Cruise Line Reveals South America, Antarctic Voyages

Following Seabourn Venture’s deployment on Northwest Passage itineraries, the ship will reposition southward to offer seasonal Caribbean, South America, and Antarctica voyages.

Departing on October 5, 2026, the ship will sail and 8-day Southern Caribbean Yacht Harbors cruise from Halifax to Bridgetown, Barbados, with visits to St. Lucia and St. Croix, USVI.

The 16-day Trinidad to Rio: South American Expedition, from Bridgetown to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on October 13, 2026 will be followed by the 21-day Wild South Atlantic & Antarctic Peninsula, putting the ship into position for her Antarctic series.

For the remainder of the season, Seabourn Venture will sail 11-day cruises to the White Continent, similar to itineraries the ship is currently sailing in the remote region.