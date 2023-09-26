Cruise Ship to Sail 155-Night Voyage Across 36 Countries

Small ship cruise line Azamara revealed the World Cruise itinerary that its 670-guest Azamara Onward will operate in 2026. The sailing, a 155-day cruise calling at 36 countries, offers booking incentives such as exclusive amenities and two onboard credits.

Azamara Onward to Sail 155-night Voyage

Azamara Onward, one of Azamara’s four ships, will circle the globe on a grand, 155-night World Cruise that departs from PortMiami on January 6, 2026 and sails to Barcelona. The cruise line revealed the World Cruise itinerary on September 26, 2023, promising cruisers a majestic journey that calls at ports in 36 countries.

The Seven Wonders of the World are highlighted with optional land tours, and the itinerary provides extra time in port at more than 50 destinations, with late-night departures or overnights.

Also, the sailing will present 10 AzAmazing events, where guests are taken to a unique location at a port of call for a special and exclusive concert or stage performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome our world cruisers on this journey of a lifetime,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

Azamara Onward Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze / Shutterstock)

“Our 2026 World Cruise offers our guests the unique opportunity to uncover a new perspective on a wide variety of cultures and visit all seven wonders of the world, while enjoying some of the most exclusive and specially curated events throughout this exciting itinerary,” Cabezas added.

From Port Miami, the ship will sail to ports in Central and South America before calling at Easter Island, French Polynesia, New Zealand, and Australia. Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand are among Asian port calls, followed by India, the Middle East, and Turkey. The ship will call in Venice and Rome before concluding in Barcelona.

The voyage includes 10 segments, which allows guests to book a shorter cruise if they wish. The segments are each roughly two to three weeks long, such as South Pacific Explorer, from February 6 to 16, and Vietnam & Thailand Pathways, from March 24 to April 7, for example.

Guests Can Explore Wonders of the World

A series of special excursions, some with land-based overnights, are planned around the ship’s visits to ports near the Seven Wonders of the World. Guests who book the World Cruise will have access to a destination-concierge and a pre-cruise dedicated call center staffed by specialists who can help them plan their immersive journeys.

Among the special excursions is the Great Wall of China, a multi-day excursion that enables guests to fly to Beijing for three nights and tour the Forbidden City and the wall with a guide, and India’s Taj Mahal, also a multi-day tour that explores the cultures of India, with accommodations at the luxury Oberoi hotel group.

Azamara World Cruise

Day trips include the Colosseum, in Rome, where guides will lead explorations of the Roman ruin and guests can enjoy an Italian meal afterward.

Guests aboard Azamara Onward’s World Cruise have several attractive incentives representing about $22,000 in exclusive amenities. These include 13 special events, $3,000 in onboard spending credits, $4,000 in shore excursion credits, pre- and post-cruise transfers, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, a premium beverage package upgrade, WiFi, and other perks.

Cruise fares cover five dining venues, all beverages, including alcoholic drinks, and crew gratuities.

Azamara Onward also is operating the cruise line’s 2024 and 2025 World Cruises. The 2024 sailing, departing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on January 5, 2024 and cruising to Barcelona, also is a 155-night voyage with calls at more than 40 countries.

The ship’s 2025 cruise departs San Diego on January 6, 2025, and sails to Southampton, UK. The 155-night voyage visits 37 countries. Both the 2024 and 2025 cruises feature late-night port stays and overnights, similar to the 2026 itinerary.

Besides Azamara Onward, the line operates Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey, and Azamara Pursuit. The cruise line was owned by Royal Caribbean until it was sold in 2021 to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm.