Cruise Ship to Call at 43 Ports During 117-Day World Cruise

AIDA Cruises, a cruise line under the Carnival Corporation umbrella, released details on its 2022-2023 world cruise.

AIDASol will sail on a 117-day voyage that will see the vessel sail to 20 different countries and 43 different ports of call. The World Cruise will set sail on October 26, 2022. The cruise will go on sale with AIDA and travel agents on June 17.

From Europe To The Americas

AIDASol will set sail on AIDA Cruises’ first world cruise since the start of the pandemic on October 26 from Hamburg, Germany. The ship’s original World Cruise was supposed to set sail from October 2021 to February 2022; however, this voyage has been postponed by one year now to the new dates.

The ship will sail on an easterly course from Hamburg towards South America and cross the equator for the first time. Ports of call in South America will include Rio De Janeiro in Brazil, Buenos Aires, and the world’s most southerly city, Ushuaia, both in Argentina.

Once the vessel has rounded the treacherous waters around Cape Horn, the South American route will conclude in Chile before sailing across the Pacific Ocean.

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

From the Americas to Europe

Once the vessel concludes its time in South America, she will sail towards the beautiful and rarely visited Pacific islands. AIDAsol will make first-time port calls at Suva in Fiji, Nuku’alofa in the Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga, Mystery Island in Vanuatu for Christmas, Île des Pins in New Caledonia, and Geraldton in Australia.

Other Pacific ports of call include Tahiti and Bora Bora. Guests will have the chance to celebrate their New Years’ Eve 2023 with a backdrop of the Harbour Bridge Fireworks in Sydney, Australia, which is a reason to book the 117-day cruise in itself.

The last leg of the voyage will see guests sailing towards Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, La Reunion, to South Africa and Namibia. On the way back to Europe, travelers visit Tenerife and Madeira. The voyage continues via Lisbon and Cherbourg/France to Hamburg, ending on February 20, 2023.

The voyage can be booked in three different legs, Hamburg to the Americas, The Americas to Mauritius, and Mauritius to Hamburg.

About AIDAsol

AIDASol is one of the ships currently involved in the cruise restart the company is making in Europe. AIDASol is sailing from Kiel starting June 16. The vessel is operating three-day cruises to Gothenburg and four-day voyages to Stockholm, both until June 26. The vessel will be repositioned to Warnemünde from June 26 to July 1, where it will homeport through summer.

The cruise was delivered in March of 2010 as the fifth of the class. The vessel is 71,304 tonnes and can carry 2,174 passengers.