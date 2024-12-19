Cruise Ship Tender Boat Runs Aground, Passengers Don Life Jackets

Passengers traded deck shoes for a daring wade when their tender boat sputtered and stranded them near Kangaroo Island, Australia.

Over 30 guests of Princess Cruise’s Crown Princess, taking an excursion to the natural wildlife destination off the coast of South Australia, were onboard the tender when engine failure ran the boat into the sand on December 18, 2024.

The fully clothed passengers were forced to wade through thigh-deep water in rough surf to reach the beach and connect to Penneshaw Ferry Terminal to meet their excursions.

Bystanders on the beach filmed the incident and took to social media, where one said her brother and sister-in-law were one of those forced to walk ashore.

“They had to put their life jackets on and jump into thigh-deep water and wade into the beach,” she posted. “Of course, they missed their excursion.”

However, local news reported the passengers were able to complete their tour of the island, which is famous for its rugged landscapes, pristine beaches, and national parks like Flinders Chase National Park, which features impressive rock formations.



Former visitors to the island were not surprised the tender experienced trouble saying summer winds and surf have been cause for ships to skip the island in the past.

“We were supposed to go to KI in March on a P&O cruise, but weather was too bad and rough seas that we missed stopping there altogether,” commented one former cruiser.

Another said she had a similar situation take place on her excursion. “Happened on the 4th of December as well, also at Kangaroo Island on the Diamond Princess. Tender boat number 16 had engine trouble and ran onto the rocks at Penneshaw.”

The Crown Princess tender was towed back to the 3,000-passenger ship by a Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari small vessel that was in the area.

The ship, which is scheduled for dry dock in late 2025, is currently on a 12-night roundtrip Southern Australia holiday voyage from Sydney that departed December 14, 2024.

Kangaroo Island was its second call following a visit to Melbourne. Crown Princess continued to Adelaide on August 19 without further incident and will visit Port Lincoln, Australia, and Hobart and Port Arthur, Tasmania, before returning on December 26.

Tenders and Mobility

Tenders, which are small boats, are used to shuttle passengers to a destination during cruises when large ships are unable to dock directly at a port, typically because a port is more remote or smaller, such as the case of Kangaroo Island.

While tenders can help passengers reach more intimate locations, they can be a challenge for guests with mobility issues or those with small children. Rather than walking off a ship on a large gangway, tenders are on water and move with the sea. They also feature smaller and more narrow gangways, steps, and sometimes steep ramps.

For those aboard Crown Princess’ hindered tender, the rough and deep surf could have been problematic for any passenger with mobility issues, especially anyone requiring a cane, stroller, wheelchair, or scooter.

Crown Princess tender (Photo Credit: Shirlene Keen)

However, Princess Cruise Line warns passengers ahead of visiting tender ports that excursions requiring a tender may not be suited for them.

“When tendering is required, passengers using mobility devices will not be transferred into or out of the tender,” it says. “The decision to allow any passenger to board a tender or disembark the vessel will be made by the Captain on the basis of the safety and welfare of all involved and is final.”

The cruise line also states it will not issue refunds or credits for missed ports due to any mobility issues.

Chalk this tender excursion as part of Kangaroo Island’s adventure.