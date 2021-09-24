Cruise Ship Returning to Florida After Housing Workers in New Orleans

The Grand Classica cruise ship operated by Florida-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is on her way back home after being used to house workers in New Orleans. This vessel will restart its cruise operations this Sunday.

Grand Classica Completes Charter and Heads Home

Since September 6, 2021, the Grand Classica cruise ship has been used to house over 600 workers in New Orleans who are aiding in restoring power to the region. Hurricane Ida hit the state of Louisiana, including the city of New Orleans, at the end of August, causing power disruption to millions.

With help urgently needed, the cruise line agreed with Louisiana power company Entergy Corporation to house workers so power could be restored.

“We are proud that we were able to help facilitate relief for the thousands of Hurricane Ida victims who were left without power and resources, along with our charter client, Entergy,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line President Kevin Sheehan Jr. “We are appreciative of our customers’ support and understanding during this time and look forward to welcoming guests back onboard this Sunday for the resumption of our commercial sailings to Grand Bahama Island.”

After nearly a month in New Orleans, the cruise ship has now departed the city and is already on her way back home to the Port of West Palm Beach in Florida. According to the Cruise Ship Tracker, Grand Classica is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is scheduled to arrive back on Sunday (Sept 26) morning.

You can watch the vessel departing New Orleans as she heads out to sea via the Mississippi River:

Restarting Guest Operations

Grand Classic will restart cruise operations from West Plam Beach on September 26, 2021. The cruise line is launching its “Halloween Sea Nights” offer, giving cruisers a new spooky experience on board.

When guests book an inside or ocean view cabin on a departure from September 26 to October 30, 2021, will benefit from a cruise BOGO. It means a benefit of having a second guest cruising for free plus five free drinks per stateroom.

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock.com

“As a flexible, family-owned cruise line, we are thrilled to be able to offer unique opportunities like this, with the chance to experience the beautiful island of Grand Bahama for less than ever before,” said Francis Riley, the cruise line’s chief commercial officer. “During our Halloween Sea Nights promotion, we look forward to seeing families, couples and friend groups onboard for a thrilling escape to paradise.”

The vessel will be sailing short two-night round-trip cruises to Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. Departure from Florida is 5:30 PM, and the ship spends most of the day at Grand Bahamas with a back onboard time of 4:30 PM.

Grand Classica is the only ship that Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line operates after it sold Grand Celebration for scrap earlier in 2021.