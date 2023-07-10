Cruise Ship Passes Sea Trials After Post-Bankruptcy Renovation

Crystal Serenity has passed her sea trials with ease following a massive refurbishment before her coming return to service at the end of July.

Massive changes have been made to the vessel to update and renovate not only her operational systems, but public areas, suites, dining venues, and much more, readying the ship for amazing sailings with distinctive Crystal Cruises elegance.

Crystal Serenity Passes Sea Trials

The 68,870-gross ton Crystal Serenity is nearing the end of her extensive refurbishment and has passed her sea trials – tests to ensure the proper functioning of all onboard mechanical, safety, navigational, and other technical systems.

This brings the ship a very important step closer to welcoming guests again, and is essential for any vessel to receive operational certifications.

“Completing sea trials is one of the final milestones needed before we can officially return to service,” said Roberto Fazi, Senior Vice President of Marine Operations. “We are proud of the entire team who helped get us to this day both on board and shoreside. We also want to thank our wonderful partners at Fincantieri who worked around the clock to deliver this beautiful ship on time and ready to welcome guests in just a few weeks.”

Crystal Serenity Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: picture.factory / Shutterstock)

All cruise ships must pass sea trials, and the set of tests can take several days as different systems are tested, including emergency operations. To do so, a full contingent of the ship’s officers, technicians, and engineers are typically present not only to perform the tests, but also to note any possible anomalies or variances and to become more familiar with the ship’s operation.

At the same time, due to recent news that some fire suppression safety materials may be under recall and not able to be certified, Crystal Serenity‘s fire-resistant panels were inspected and ensured to have proper safety certification.

Luxurious Updates Await Guests

In addition to technical and engineering updates for the ship, Crystal Serenity has also had a wide range of updates guests will appreciate.

Suites have been enlarged and updated with new contemporary artisanal touches, while public areas have also been refreshed, including specialty dining venues.

The Aurora Spa has been completely renovated with new spaces for various indulgent and pampering treatments, and the new “Wimbledon Court” pickleball court has been added for the latest in wellness and fitness.

Crystal Cruises, New lavish Designs

Guests will also be able to enjoy brilliant Broadway-style entertainment in the Galaxy Lounge; recently released movies, lectures, and live sporting events in the Hollywood Theater; and late-night dancing and karaoke in the Pulse Night Club.

The Avenue Saloon is ideal for a pre-dinner cocktail, the Connoisseur Club is inviting for a fine cigar or cognac, and the Palm Court lounge has stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and large skylights for phenomenal views.

Part of the renovations lower the ship’s guest capacity to 740 (down 300 from 1,040), improving the per-passenger space ratio onboard, as well as guest-to-crew ratios for more attentive, personalized service.

Sailing Aboard Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity has not welcomed guests since being arrested in February 2022 when her parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. Crystal Cruises was later acquired by A&K Travel Group, including both Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

Crystal Serenity‘s inaugural return to service sailing will depart Marseille, France, on Monday, July 31, 2023, for a 12-night Europe and Mediterranean voyage, calling on such distinguished ports as Monaco, Portofino, Barcelona, Lisbon, and more.

Crystal Serenity Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ronald Rampsch / Shutterstock)

Following her first sailing, Crystal Serenity will offer a variety of Mediterranean sailings through August, with itineraries that include the Iberian peninsula, the Baltic Sea, and Iceland, before she moves to North America in September to offer Canadian autumn cruises at the peak of fall foliage season and Caribbean sailings from Miami for the winter months.

Among Crystal Serenity‘s Caribbean voyages are visits to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Aruba, The Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, and many other top tropical destinations.

On January 18, 2024, Crystal Serenity will depart on a 141-night World Cruise roundtrip from Miami, visiting amazing ports around the globe from the Caribbean to South America, Mexico, Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, India, the Middle East, through the Mediterranean, and so much more.