Cruise Ship Passenger Rescued After Getting Lost

A passenger from the Costa Fortuna cruise ship has been rescued from the dense rainforests of Grenada after being lost for two days. The successful rescue operation brings to a close a worrying episode for the guest and her family.

The Costa Cruises passenger ventured alone into the rainforest of Grenada looking for a waterfall, which she could not locate. Upon trying to find her way back to civilization, the French national lost her way.

Cruise Passenger Disappears in Grenada’s Grand Etang Forest

Most guests onboard cruise ships will take advantage of some of the well-prepared tours offered by the cruise line while on a cruise. Others might venture into the nearest town and explore the local offerings. Not so for one passenger onboard the Costa Fortuna sailing to the Caribbean Island of Grenada.

Heyse Celine, a French national, sailed onboard the Costa Fortuna, which docked in Grenada on Monday, December 18. Her cruise took an unexpected turn when she took a local bus and ventured alone into the Grand Etang Forest, a lush rainforest located in an extinct volcanic crater.

While the rainforest is well-traveled, and most people visit the park with local guides, Celine decided to do so on her own.

According to Mathias Dorel, the French Honorary Consul in Grenada, Celine took a bus to Grand Etang in search of a waterfall but failed to locate it, resulting in her getting lost. Celine managed to contact her daughter, who managed to contact the local authorities who quickly initiated a search party.

“She took a bus to Grand Etang and asked for directions to a waterfall, she was unable to find the waterfall, and got lost on the return but was determined to find a way out. The next day, she called her daughter in France, who called the cruise line and then the police and me and the search began,” Dorel told Loop News.

Rescue and Recovery

Celine spent two nights in the mountainous terrain of the rainforest before being found. While she did have some cuts and bruises, and the cruise passenger was exhausted when the authorities found her, she is otherwise fine.

“So, she slept two nights in the mountains. The police found her on Wednesday morning, and she taken to the hospital, she has cuts and bruises and is exhausted, but we expect that she will be fine,” said Dorel.

Besides the search of the forest, police had issued a missing person report, urging local hotels and Airbnb hosts to be vigilant for the 51-year-old. The French national was ultimately found in the Birchgrove area, near the edges of the Grand Etang Forest Reserve, through the use of a drone.

The Royal Grenada Police Force said, “The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in locating Heyse Celine, a citizen of France. Miss Celine was located today, Wednesday 20th December 2023 at Birchgrove, St. Andrew.“

While many passengers enjoy being able to explore the local environment, doing so should always be done with a measure of caution. The incident underscores the dangers associated with exploring unfamiliar terrain.

Costa Fortuna is sailing a seven-night Caribbean cruise that sailed from Guadeloupe on December 15, 2023. Ports of call include Tobago, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique, and will conclude on December 22 in Guadeloupe.

Whether Costa Fortuna waited for the passenger to come back to the vessel is unknown, but seems unlikely. Typically, cruise ships do not wait for cruise passengers to return to the vessel late.