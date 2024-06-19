Cruise Ship Itineraries Changed Due to Berth Congestion

Genting Dream, which has primarily been operating cruises between Singapore and Port Klang, Malaysia, is shifting some of her Singapore-based itineraries.

The adjustments were made due to expected congestion within some of the ports on the itineraries, which would make it difficult for the 150,695-gross ton ship to maneuver while docking and could create delays. Luckily, only one sailing has been impacted in 2024, and the changes are relatively minor.

The impacted itinerary – a 3-night round-trip cruise to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Penang, Malaysia – is scheduled to set sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on December 17, 2024.

However, embarkation has been delayed from 7 pm local time to 11 pm, and the order of the port calls has been reversed – meaning the cruise will now call on Kuala Lumpur first and Penang second.

“Kindly be informed that the original 3 Night Penang-Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) Cruise has been changed to a 3 Night Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang)-Penang Cruise due to a series of berth congestions at selected ports during this sailing period,” read a letter to guests from the cruise line.

“As a result of this, kindly note that the Genting Dream will have a new departure time from Singapore and depart at 11pm for the above-mentioned affected date. Check-In will now commence at 8:00 pm followed by boarding with the gate closing at 10:30 pm,” continued the note.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Asia-based cruise line is offering impacted guests a ship credit of $50 (USD) per cabin, which can be put toward food, beverages, shore excursions, spa services, photography, and entertainment offered onboard.

More Itinerary Changes For Genting Dream in 2025

Resorts World Cruises’ first ship is also having changes made to two of her Singapore-based itineraries scheduled for early 2025, again due to berthing traffic.

The alterations, which once again impact two 3-night, round-trip cruises to Kuala Lumpur and Penang, are identical to the shifts in December of 2024.

Like the earlier cruise, the embarkation has been delayed from 7 pm to 11 pm, and the order of the port calls has been switched – but both ports on the itinerary will still be visited.

Genting Dream Cruise Ship Docked in Singapore (Photo Credit: Pro Aerial Master)

Once again, the young cruise line – which only recently celebrated its two-year anniversary – is offering guests a $50 per cabin credit for use onboard. The impacted sailings are scheduled to embark from Singapore on January 24, 2025, and February 11, 2024.

As of the time of publication, there have been no other changes made to the 3,348-passenger ship’s other Singapore-based sailings, including for other voyages with the same itinerary that are scheduled to embark on January 28, 2025, February 25, 2025, March 11 and 25, 2025, and April 8, 2025.

That said, itinerary changes – including at the last minute – aren’t unheard of in the cruise world. Cruise lines can opt to alter course for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to maintenance needs onboard, inclement weather, speed restrictions, port limits on cruise tourism, and more.

Sometimes, in rare instances, cruises are cancelled entirely for some of these reasons. But Genting Dream made headlines in April of 2024 because the cruise line accidentally cancelled the cruise for only some of the passengers.

Around 50 guests arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, for a 3-night Easter cruise – only to find out that the cruise line had double booked the voyage and there was no space to accommodate them onboard.