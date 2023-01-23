Cruise Ship Forced to Make Itinerary Change During 80-Night Voyage

The Seabourn Sojourn, a luxury cruise ship operated by Seabourn Cruise Line, has had to adjust its current 80-Night Pacific Gems & Australia’s Coral Coast cruise due to recent political unrest in Peru.

In a letter to passengers, Captain Hamish Elliot explained that the ship would make a service call to Callao, a port city close to Lima, where guests and crew members would be able to come aboard, and the ship would take on fuel and provisions. However, guests were not permitted ashore during the call on January 21.

Political Unrest Forces Itinerary Change

Seabourn Sojourn (Photo Credit: DOPTOON / Shutterstock)

In a letter to passengers, Captain Elliot explained the decision: “We continue to monitor the situation with updates from the U.S. Department of State and other government agencies. We have been advised that the situation has recently escalated further, causing further travel disruptions and uncertainty throughout the region.”

He went on to say, “Due to the spread of unrest to areas of Lima that would have been included in local excursions, it has become necessary to adjust our call to Callao (Lima) to a service call only. We will take on fuel and provisions and allow guests and crew members to come aboard.”

“Regretfully, guests on board will not be permitted to go ashore during our call. We will spend the remainder of the day at sea and will sail toward Easter Island for our scheduled call on Saturday, January 28.”

Unparalleled Luxury

While disappointing, it is clear that guests onboard the Seabourn Sojourn will not have been too upset to have to spend the day onboard. The Seabourn Sojourn is a luxury cruise ship that has been providing guests with an unparalleled travel experience since it was first launched in 2010.

Photo Credit: Seabourn

Captain Elliot continued: “We regret any disappointment this change may cause. We appreciate your understanding that the safety and security of our guests and crew are always our top priority. Our goal is to take our guests to the destinations they desire to visit in the most enjoyable and safe way possible. We are committed to providing our guests with the best possible travel experience.”

The ship offers an all-inclusive experience that includes complimentary champagne, wine and spirits, and even caviar. The 32,346 gross tons cruise ship has a capacity for 450 guests and offers a wide range of amenities and activities, including a spa, fitness center, and several dining options.

The 80-Night Pacific Gems & Australia’s Coral Coast cruise that the ship is currently on offers guests the opportunity to visit a variety of destinations, including Easter Island, Chile; Tahiti, Fiji, New Caledonia; and several ports in Australia, such as Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney, Kangaroo Island, and Broome; the cruise will conclude in Bali, Indonesia.

Other cruise ships scheduled to visit Callao include Fred Olsen’s Balmoral on January 29 and 30, and in February, Oceania Insignia, MSC Magnifica, P&O Cruises’ Aurora, and Azamara Onward.