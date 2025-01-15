Cruise Ship Diverted for Urgent Repairs Following Severe Weather

Viking Ocean’s newest ship is facing formidable challenges during its fourth voyage – its first to the frigid waters of the North Sea.

On January 13, as the 54,300-gross-ton vessel was making its way from Ijmuiden, Holland, to Narvik, Norway, the ship encountered heavy winds and experienced steering problems, diverting to Ålesund, Norway, to seek refuge and make emergency repairs.

Passengers took to social media, reporting that the ship had been rocked by 100 mile-per-hour winds and met swells of 35 feet.

Weather reports revealed “an abrupt change in the weather was setting off new storm and avalanche warnings all over Norway on Monday.”

“Strong winds were causing additional trouble, not least for ferry and shipping lines, with even the sturdy coastal line Hurtigruten having to cancel some stops, around both Ålesund and Harstad,” said the news source.

Up to 998 passengers sailing on the ship’s 12-night “In Search of the Northern Lights” voyage to Norway that departed from London on January 10, 2025, received word that the ship would not only be unexpectedly calling in Ålesund, but spending three full days in port as the ship conducted repairs and inspections.

“As you have witnessed during your time with us, while this region is majestic this time of year, sometimes the weather patterns can be unpredictable,” said Captain Rune Loekling.

“In order to complete the necessary inspections, we anticipate our stay in Ålesund to be extended to Thursday, at which point we will continue our journey south to Bergen,” he continued.

To compensate for the disruption, guests were given a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package for the remainder of the sailing.

The package is valued at $25 per night per guest and includes premium wines and champagne by the glass, cocktails, aperitifs, and any drink up to $18 throughout the day, anywhere on the ship.

Passengers who had already purchased the package would be automatically refunded.

Additionally, Viking provided each guest with a credit voucher, valued at 60 percent of the paid cruise fare. The voucher can be used toward any Viking river, ocean, or expedition voyage.

Viking Vela in Ålesund, Norway (Photo Courtesy: Geir Tore Hjelle)

Adjusted Itinerary

Viking Vela, which was delivered to Viking on December 3, 2024, from Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy, was supposed to call on three Norwegian ports after visiting Ijmuiden. The itinerary included Narvik on January 14, an overnight call in Tromsø on January 15, and another overnight call in Alta on January 17.

Instead, the ship arrived in Ålesund on January 14 and will remain in port until 6 p.m. on January 16.

The new itinerary will still bring guests to three Norwegian ports before it ends, although they now are Flam, Eidfjord, and Stavanger.

Each arrival will be at 8 a.m. and passengers will have 9 to 11 hours in each port before resuming on the water each evening.

“Of course, this is not the itinerary you originally booked—or the one we planned to execute,” said the captain.

“We do believe that the ports you visit on the adjusted itinerary are among the most interesting and scenic in Norway, and we are confident that this new itinerary will be equally enriching,” added Captain Loekling.

All shore excursions booked through Viking for activities in Narvik, Tromsø, and Alta have been cancelled and automatically refunded to the onboard accounts of passengers.

The ship will maintain its previously scheduled arrival in Bergan on January 21, providing an overnight in the city before disembarkation on January 22.

Viking Vela will conduct a 12-night return trip to London on January 22 that will feature the original schedule.