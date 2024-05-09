Cruise Ship Debuts in Alaska With New Culinary Experiences

Silver Nova, Silversea’s 728-passenger luxury ship that debuted last summer, has embarked on its inaugural season in Alaska.

The 54,700-gross-ton Silver Nova, which completed a 23-night reposition cruise from Fort Lauderdale, will undertake 18 voyages this summer season, departing on its first journey on May 9, 2024, from Vancouver, British Columbia.

The first journey into Alaska has Silver Nova at sea until arriving in Ketchikan, known as the salmon capital of the world, on May 11.

From there, it will travel to Juneau on May 12, Skagway on May 13, and Sitka on May 14, before a scenic journey to Hubbard Glacier on May 15. The cruise concludes in Seward on May 16, where it will begin its second voyage back to Vancouver.

Silver nova Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Elflaco1983 / Shutterstock)

The ship is also debuting a new culinary focus through the cruise line’s award-winning culinary enrichment program, S.A.L.T. Designed to offer an in-depth look at regional flavors, the Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) program is specifically tailored to provide guests with onboard and shore experiences to connect them with Alaska’s culinary heritage, featuring a first Alaskan cuisine focus for Silversea.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the inauguration of S.A.L.T. in Alaska,” said Adam Sachs, director of S.A.L.T. at Silversea. “The program will enable our guests to connect meaningfully with the region through bespoke, enriching culinary experiences.“

“The range of culinary experiences on offer will provide a unique lens through which our guests can deep-dive into the local culture,” he added, referring to experiences ranging from ways to prepare wild local salmon to immersive experiences.

Silver Nova will take its last Alaskan voyage of the season on September 12. It will extend into Kodiak and Dutch Harbor before crossing the Pacific to call on Kushiro, Miyakojima, and Tokyo, Japan.

S.A.L.T. Program Explores Alaska’s Culinary Landscape

On board, the S.A.L.T. program offers an array of Alaska-themed dishes and learning experiences. The S.A.L.T. Kitchen will serve local specialties such as cured duck breast with traditional Alaskan frybread and salmon pie in its destination-inspired menus.

The kitchen’s Terrain menu features recipes and flavors tailored to coincide with the port visited, including Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, Seward, and Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table provides an interactive dining experience, featuring menu items like smoked salmon with pilot bread and Dungeness crab salad. The S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table includes complimentary wine and cocktail pairing and is $180 per guest. Reservations are only offered while on board.

The S.A.L.T. Lab aboard the Nova-class ship will also teach guests about Alaska’s culinary ways by hosting a “Wild Salmon: An Alaskan Way of Life” class, which explores various salmon preparations with locals Emma Teal Laukitis and Claire Neaton.

A S.A.L.T. Labe class (Photo Courtesy Silversea)

During excursions, the program will help passengers further explore staples of the region’s fishing past in immersive half-day experiences.

In support of local communities, the Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Silversea, is also launching the Ketchikan Salmon Walk this summer. The nearly 2-mile walk will delve into salmon migration and the salmon life cycle in Ketchikan Creek.

Royal Caribbean Group has also partnered with Alaska-owned businesses, including Skagway Spirits, Seafood Producers Cooperative, and Alaska Specialty Seafood, to supply its ships with fresh and sustainable seafood from Alaska.

Additional dining aboard Silver Nova includes La Terrazza for international flavors; Silversea staple, Atlantide; Japanese fusion at Kaiseki; fine French dining at La Dame; and the outdoor Marquee. Casual eateries include Silver Note, pizzeria Spaccanpoli, and The Grill for burgers and BBQ.

Silver Nova’s sister ship, Silver Ray, will mirror Silver Nova when it launches in the Mediterranean mid-June. Its S.A.L.T. program will be tailored to the Mediterranean Sea and European culinary traditions.